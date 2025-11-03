Swiss-Belhotel International, has announced the signing of Swiss-Belhotel Nizwa, Oman, marking another milestone in its strategic expansion across the region. Scheduled to open its doors in Q2 2026, the upscale hotel will bring the group’s Swiss Professionalism and Asian Passion and international standards to one of Oman’s most historic and culturally rich destinations.

The management agreement was officially signed recently between Swiss-Belhotel International and Bawareq Nizwa International For Investment SAOC.

Mr. Salim Abdullah Ahmed Al Abadi, Chairman of Bawareq Nizwa International For Investment SAOC, said: “We are delighted to collaborate with Swiss-Belhotel International to bring a globally recognised brand to Nizwa. Our vision is to contribute to the continued growth of the Sultanate’s hospitality and tourism sector while creating a new landmark that reflects the charm, culture, and heritage of the region. We believe Swiss-Belhotel Nizwa will elevate the city’s accommodation offerings and attract both domestic and international visitors.”

Mr. Gavin M. Faull, Chairman and President of Swiss-Belhotel International, added: “Oman is one of the most promising destinations in the Middle East, offering rich cultural heritage and natural beauty. We are glad to partner with Bawareq Nizwa International For Investment SAOC with the management of Swiss-Belhotel Nizwa, further strengthening our presence in the Sultanate. This development aligns with our vision to expand our portfolio across key growth markets, delivering exceptional guest experiences built on trust, innovation, and operational excellence with our culture of Passion and Professionalism.”

Located in the heart of Nizwa, Swiss-Belhotel Nizwa, Oman, features 81 elegantly appointed rooms and suites, a full-service restaurant, coffee shop, function room, gym, steam room, and swimming pool. Additional facilities include, conference rooms, and dedicated spaces for commercial leasing, offering guests a modern, versatile hospitality experience that blends local heritage with contemporary design.

Mr. Laurent A. Voivenel, Senior Vice President – Operations & Development, EMEAI and Senior Vice President – Group Human Resources & Talent Development, Swiss-Belhotel International, stated: “Nizwa holds immense tourism potential as a gateway to Oman’s heritage and adventure experiences. With its strategic location and high-quality design, Swiss-Belhotel Nizwa will be positioned as a contemporary hotel with a distinctive local character. Our focus will be to combine international standards with authentic Omani hospitality, supporting the country’s long-term tourism vision in line with Oman Vision 2040.”

Oman’s tourism sector continues to demonstrate remarkable growth as the country accelerates its Vision 2040 objectives to diversify its economy and position tourism as a key driver of national development. According to the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI), the Sultanate recorded over 3.8 million international visitors in 2024. The Ministry of Heritage and Tourism projects the number of inbound visitors to reach 11.7 million annually by 2040, supported by massive investments in tourism infrastructure, hospitality, and leisure facilities.

