Reinforcing Swiss-Belhotel International’s operational excellence and regional growth strategy, Gavin M. Faull, Chairman and President, Swiss-Belhotel International, and Laurent A. Voivenel, Senior Vice President – Operations & Development, EMEA & India; Senior Vice President – Group Human Resources & Talent Development, Swiss-Belhotel International, recently concluded a successful leadership visit to the Sultanate of Oman and the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The tour, which covered several of the group’s flagship hotels in both countries, aimed to further strengthen relationships with property owners, engage with hotel teams, and explore future opportunities in line with Swiss-Belhotel International’s expansion and performance vision for the region.

Commenting on the visit, Gavin M. Faull, Chairman and President of Swiss-Belhotel International, expressed his gratitude for the recognitions, stated: “Bahrain and Oman are among our most valued markets in the Middle East, offering both depth and dynamism. It was incredibly rewarding to connect with our dedicated teams on the ground and to witness firsthand the passion with which they bring our brand values to life. At Swiss-Belhotel International, we believe in building from within, and these visits are a testament to our ongoing investment in people, performance, and partnerships.”

Laurent A. Voivenel, Senior Vice President – Operations & Development, EMEA & India; Senior Vice President – Group Human Resources & Talent Development, Swiss-Belhotel International’s, stressed: “Our time with our hotel teams and owners in Oman and Bahrain has been extremely rewarding and energising. We listened, exchanged ideas, and identified tangible ways to enhance guest satisfaction, strengthen brand standards, and unlock new growth. As we continue to expand in the region, our goal is to complement this growth with operational excellence at every touchpoint.”

Among the key properties visited were Grand Swiss-Belhotel Waterfront Seef, Swiss-Belhotel Seef Bahrain, Swiss-Belsuites Admiral Juffair, and Swiss-Belinn Airport Muscat, Oman. These visits reaffirmed the brand’s commitment to operational excellence, team engagement, and delivering exceptional guest experiences across its existing portfolio.

In addition, the leadership also explored opportunities to introduce new brands under the Swiss-Belhotel International umbrella in both markets, catering to evolving traveller preferences across segments. With 18 brands and a strong presence across 20 countries, Swiss-Belhotel International is recognised for its world-class management models, multi-brand strategy, and owner-centric approach, ensuring that each property thrives in its respective market.

The visit comes at a time of surging tourism momentum for both countries. According to official reports, Oman received approximately 3.9 million international visitors in 2024, while Bahrain witnessed nearly a 20% increase in visitor numbers​, driven by renewed regional connectivity, infrastructure development, and government-backed tourism initiatives.

Oman’s Ministry of Heritage and Tourism is pursuing ambitious goals. It aims to attract 6 million tourists annually by 2030​ and ultimately reach 11 million annual visitors by 2040 as part of Oman’s Vision 2040 strategy. Bahrain’s national Tourism Strategy 2022–2026 too has set bold goals. The kingdom is aiming to attract 14.1 million tourists annually by 2026​ and to increase tourism’s contribution to GDP from around 7% (in 2022) to 11% by 2026.

