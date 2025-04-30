Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Sweid & Sweid, the Dubai-based real estate private equity and development firm, has completed the acquisition of Aurora Tower, a 27-storey office building located in Dubai Media City. Aurora Tower represents Sweid & Sweid’s fourth project within the business district, enhancing the firm’s growing reputation for delivering Grade-A commercial office space within one of Dubai’s most in-demand submarkets.

With a leasable area of 223,000 square feet, Aurora Tower is currently home to a distinguished tenant base including Spotify, Universal Music Group, Nielsen, The Economist Group, and Beyond One – spanning sectors such as media, technology, finance, and professional services.

“We see tremendous value creation opportunity in Aurora Tower – not only because of its location and tenant mix, but because of the new life our investment and operations teams will deliver to this 20-year-old building,” said Maher Sweid, Managing Partner of Sweid & Sweid. “Our strategy will focus on executing thoughtful upgrades to further align the asset with global occupier standards. This acquisition exemplifies our approach: disciplined, value-enhancing, and grounded in deep sector knowledge.”

In addition to Sweid One, the company’s new 500,000 square foot office development in Jumeirah Lakes Towers, this transaction marks a significant milestone in expanding Sweid & Sweid’s portfolio of high-quality, institutional-grade commercial assets, further reinforcing its position as a leading real estate firm within the UAE.

About Sweid & Sweid:

Sweid & Sweid is an international award-winning real estate company targeting niche development, investment, and build-to-suit opportunities. From its headquarters in Dubai, Sweid & Sweid has built a reputation for delivering international-standard grade-A commercial and residential projects through a comprehensive approach to all phases of the development cycle, sourcing opportunities, funding, and execution.

Sweid & Sweid continues to deliver best-in-class solutions, with multinational corporation tenants including Visa, Oracle, Redbull, Snapchat, SAP, Tesco, FUJITSU, GlaxoSmithKline, SABIC, Bristol-Myers Squibb, McGraw Hill, and Johnson Controls.

