Shihab Muhammed, Founder and CEO of the leading experience management platform calls Dubai a gateway to MENA and GCC and the region a dynamic hub of innovation, culture, and growth ahead of launch

Dubai: SurveySparrow, a leading experience management platform, has announced further expansion of its operations in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region by opening a state-of-the-art data center in the UAE and a regional office in Dubai Silicon Oasis. This strategic move underscores SurveySparrow's commitment to serving clients with unparalleled, localized service in the buoyant MENA market.

The cutting-edge data center highlights SurveySparrow’s dedication to data security. The company firmly believes in ensuring that customer data remains safe and secure, a top priority in today's digital landscape.

Shihab Muhammed, Founder and CEO of SurveySparrow said, “We are thrilled to embark on this new journey in the MENA market. This region is a dynamic hub of innovation, culture, and growth. Dubai is a gateway to the MENA and GCC region, which has some of the best global brands such as Emirates, and Etisalat and prominent banks like Mashreq. With our expertise in crafting highly engaging feedback surveys and delivering better completion rates, we look forward to helping businesses in the region connect with their audiences in meaningful ways."

Aldrin Kenneth, an industry veteran with over two decades of experience in the GCC region, has joined SurveySparrow as the Director of the Middle East and Africa division. His expertise is expected to accelerate the company's growth trajectory in this promising market.

Aldrin Kenneth, Director of Middle East and Africa, SurveySparrow said, “I'm determined to establish SurveySparrow as a leader in innovative customer experience solutions and the voice of customer segment in the GCC market. SurveySparrow's commitment to creating engaging and conversational surveys resonates with my belief in the power of personalized interactions. I'm excited to contribute my expertise to provide a distinctive insight into customer expectations and challenges."

SurveySparrow's expansion plans in the MENA region include offering multilingual surveys with Arabic support to enable brands to communicate effectively in specific customer languages. The company's capabilities cater to various industries, such as retail, hospitality, healthcare, and automobiles, among others. Some of the notable clients include Dubai Tourism, Neom, Shurooq, Majid Al Futtaim (MAF), and Eros Group. As a prominent thought leader in experience management, SurveySparrow will host a premium event titled RefineCX where eminent CX leaders will engage and share their industry expertise and future outlook on October 17, 2023, at Hotel Taj, Business Bay, Dubai.

SurveySparrow's unique approach to surveys, with the help of a conversational UI, has reimagined the feedback collection process. Shihab Muhammed had earlier stated that the shift toward personalized communication inspired the creation of conversational surveys. This approach adds a human touch, enhances engagement, and boosts response rates, ultimately ensuring that customers feel heard.

The platform's mobile-first design and customizable domain names for branding purposes have played a significant role in achieving higher completion rates and more effective feedback collection. SurveySparrow has consistently delivered response rates exceeding 40%, far surpassing the industry average of 15%, and sometimes even reaching an impressive 80-90%.

The platform’s key features include AI-generated surveys, an extensive library of over 900 survey templates, white-labeling options, WhatsApp integration for distribution and feedback collection, ticket management for issue resolution, and reputation management for cross-platform brand reviews. These help brands enhance customer experiences across every touch point.

SurveySparrow's journey has been supported by a significant seed funding round of $1.4 million from Prime Venture Partners, which has accelerated its product and technology development. Shihab’s personal investment has further fueled its growth, leading to innovative solutions in the realm of experience management.

The experience management software market is poised for significant growth, with a projected worth of 52.54 billion USD by 2030 and a remarkable CAGR of 16.6%. SurveySparrow is a pioneer in this market, offering innovative solutions tailored to meet evolving business needs.

About SurveySparrow:

SurveySparrow is a leading experience management platform that empowers brands to refine experiences at every touch point. With its intuitive feedback platform and comprehensive solutions, it transforms the customer journey by providing valuable insights and actionable data. The establishment of a custom data center in the UAE reinforces SurveySparrow's commitment to top-notch security measures for the Middle East region. The company serves over 200,000 customers in 149 countries, working with marquee clients such as McKinsey, Dubai Tourism, Shurooq, Eros Group, and others.

For interview requests and media queries, contact:

Sudhashree Dash

sudha@memc.co