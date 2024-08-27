Suppple is proud to announce its partnership with the TechnoGirl Trust to provide job-shadowing opportunities at the Suppple headquarters in Cape Town to ten young women in South Africa. Beginning in the September 2024 school holidays, the initiative will run three times a year over the next four years, reinforcing the company’s commitment to empowering young women and supporting their career development in the tech sector.

The successful track record of the programs developed by the TechnoGirl Trust ensures a structured and detailed approach to job-shadowing at Suppple until December 2027, when the girls finish high school. The program is designed to offer these 10 young women invaluable insights into the various career opportunities in tech.

“In the corporate world, in certain fields, particularly in tech, male dominance is often mistaken for superior ability when in reality it stems from the underrepresentation of women,” explains Lea-Anne Moses, COO at Suppple: “For instance, women fill only 23% of Information and Communications Technology (ICT) roles in South Africa, with particularly low participation in emerging technologies like cloud computing (14%), data, and AI (28%). This is a crucial distinction: male dominance in many industries isn’t due to superior ability but because the pool of potential female employees is smaller. Increasing the number of women pursuing careers in tech will help eliminate this imbalance.”

Moses further emphasizes the importance of exposure to real-world tech careers: “However, young women are often not exposed to real-world examples of careers in tech, leading many to overlook the industry. For every two women graduating with a STEM degree (in science, technology, engineering, or mathematics) in South Africa, there are five men, highlighting gender disparity at an educational level. This imbalance indicates that many young women remain unaware of the opportunities available to them in tech today.”

In addition to the job-shadowing experience, Suppple will customise the program to include a strong focus on innovation and entrepreneurship. "At Suppple, we're not just offering job-shadowing opportunities - we're customising the programme to support a forward-thinking mindset and encourage a business-minded approach within the industry," says Moses. "Our participants will dive into hackathons and innovation labs, tackling real-world problems, particularly those that impact South Africa. We’ll be there to support them every step of the way, helping them turn their ideas into actionable solutions. Additionally, we’re providing entrepreneurship training to teach these young women how to start and scale a tech business, secure funding, and navigate the complexities of the startup ecosystem. To ensure they receive a well-rounded development experience, each participant will have dual mentors who will guide them not only in technical skills but also in leadership, career planning, and understanding the broader business landscape.”

To further support the TechnoGirl Trust, Suppple is also developing a platform that will enable the Trust to more efficiently manage their current student database and alumni network. This initiative reflects our dedication not just to advancing the next generation of women in tech, but also to enhancing the operational capabilities of the organisations that support them.

“The tech sector goes beyond new career paths. It opens doors to various roles within the ecosystem itself, from management to marketing, finance, and human resources. The tech sector requires a wide range of skills, not just technical expertise. We must ensure that these doors are held open for young women in South Africa, enabling them to step into the tech world with confidence and determination. By providing these opportunities, we help them realise their potential while contributing to the growth of a more inclusive and innovative industry,” comments Prof. Eldrid Jordaan, CEO and Co-Founder at Suppple.

Moses envisions this initiative as a catalyst for redefining the role of women in tech in South Africa: "It’s time for companies to step up and create environments where women not only enter the tech workforce but excel and lead with confidence. The future of tech must be more inclusive. And beyond just inclusion, we must ensure that the girls and women entering the industry feel it’s a space where they truly belong, where their voices are heard, and their contributions are valued. We must reshape the industry, and it starts with us creating spaces where everyone can thrive,” concludes Moses.

-Ends-

Media Enquiries & Interviews:

Natalie Boyd

natalie@omniacounsel.com