Marks its UAE entry with a AED 5 billion GDV flagship; and an ultra-luxury pipeline exceeding AED 15 billion over the next three years

Dubai, UAE: Sunteck Realty Ltd., one of India’s most distinguished and disruptive luxury real estate developers, publicly listed (BSE/NSE), today announced its entry into the UAE with the launch of Sunteck International, headquartered in Dubai. Marking a bold shift in how ultra-luxury real estate is introduced in the region, the Group unveiled the prime location for its inaugural Downtown Dubai development, one of the area’s most-awaited land parcels setting the stage for a new era of location-first, design-led luxury in the UAE.

Sunteck International will drive the Group’s global expansion strategy, built on two decades of pioneering design-led innovation, debt-free financial discipline, and a portfolio of over 50 million sq. ft. across Mumbai, one of Asia’s most demanding urban markets. The flagship Downtown Dubai project, estimated at AED 5 billion GDV, will introduce a contemporary design language shaped by craftsmanship, architectural innovation, and an uncompromising interpretation of ultra-luxury living.

At an exclusive reveal with a 1000-drones show, Sunteck International showcased the prime Downtown Dubai site, located just steps from the Burj Khalifa and The Dubai Mall. By choosing to unveil the land-first, unlike the market norm where projects are showcased, Sunteck International intends to let the location speak for itself. This approach reflects the developer’s conviction that extraordinary locations deserve to be experienced in their purest form before design narratives are layered onto them.

In a market where launches typically centre around fully envisioned towers, elaborate masterplans, and rendered skylines, Sunteck International’s plot-first reveal stands apart. It affirms the Group’s absolute confidence in the exclusivity and long-term value of the last available development opportunity in Downtown Dubai. This moment aptly marks a milestone for the Mumbai real estate powerhouse as it begins its international journey in a city recognized globally for shaping the future of luxury living.

“Among the world’s greatest luxury capitals including New York, London, Miami and Singapore, Dubai stood out as the unequivocal choice for our international debut. Few cities have demonstrated such a decisive, sustained rise in luxury real estate. The investor-friendly policies, global connectivity, best-in-class infrastructure, tax-efficient environment and an unmatched concentration of ultra-high-net-worth residents have transformed Dubai into the world’s most future-ready luxury market.” said Mr. Kamal Khetan, Chairman & Managing Director, Sunteck Realty Ltd.

UAE continues to lead the global list of Millionaire Migration, with a net flow of over 9800 millionaires moving to the country in 2025, according to Henley & Partners. Sunteck’s entry coincides with this momentum, serving a discerning clientele, who are increasingly seeking homes defined by timelessness, privacy, and design-led innovation.

He further added, “As an ultra-luxury, future-first developer, Dubai offers what no other city does: the perfect intersection of architectural ambition, economic stability, and a globally sophisticated consumer. It wasn’t simply an attractive market, but the only market that matched our aspirations. Our location is one of the most-sought after addresses in the world and we are here to break the ceiling of what ultra-luxury can mean, creating spaces that transcend what exists today”.

To bring this vision to life, Sunteck International has joined hands with MAS Development as its strategic development partner. In addition, Sunteck International has partnered with globally renowned firms such as HBA London for interior direction and JT+Partners for architectural strategy and design. The project will also feature branded residences in collaboration with leading global hospitality brands, with further details to be announced in the coming weeks.

In alignment with UAE Vision 2031 and the Dubai 2040 Urban Plan, both of which underscore the region’s commitment to future-forward infrastructure, Sunteck International announced planned developments of over AED 15 billion worth of projects in the country within the next three years, reinforcing its long-term commitment to the UAE. Several multi-billion-dirham projects are currently under evaluation, with key announcements expected in H1 2026.

Sunteck Realty Ltd. is recognised as one of India's most financially robust and quality-driven developers, backed by triple ISO certifications and a disciplined financial framework, including a Net Debt-to-Equity ratio of 0.04x and a AA long-term credit rating. Sunteck International will bring this same unwavering commitment to transparency, quality, and design excellence to the UAE market.

ABOUT SUNTECK INTERNATIONAL

Sunteck International is the global development arm of Sunteck Realty Ltd., established to spearhead the group’s expansion into the world’s most sought-after real estate destinations. Headquartered in the UAE, the company is focused on new-age disruptive ultra-luxury developments defined by contemporary design, precision craftsmanship, and curated exclusivity.

ABOUT SUNTECK REALTY LTD.

Sunteck Realty Limited (SRL), one of India’s leading luxury real-estate developers, was founded in 2000 by Mr. Kamal Khetan, a first-generation entrepreneur. Under his strong leadership and visionary approach, Sunteck Realty has grown into one of the top listed realty firms on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Over the past 25 years, SRL has strategically curated a city-centric development portfolio spanning ~50 million square feet across 32 projects. The company has consistently strengthened its balance sheet and maintained one of the industry’s lowest net debt-to-equity ratios, underscoring its disciplined capital management and commitment to sustainable, long-term growth.

Sunteck Realty has differentiated its projects under six brands -‘Signature’: Uber luxury residences, ‘Signia’: Ultra luxury residences, ‘Sunteck City’ & 'Sunteck Park': Premium luxury residences, 'Sunteck Beach Residences': Marquee Luxury Destination, ‘Sunteck World’: Aspirational luxury residences, ‘Sunteck’: Commercial & Retail developments. The company has been a trendsetter in creating iconic destinations such as the flagship project, Signature Island at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC).

Sunteck Realty recently launched - ‘Emaance’, a by-invite-only real estate lifestyle brand created for the rarest of Echelons. With Emaance, residences and life itself are elevated beyond comparison, timeless in essence, indulgent in experience, and royal in stature

SRL’s unwavering focus on excellence, design innovation, and sustainability has earned it multiple prestigious accolades — including a Green 5-Star Rating with a 99/100 score in the 2025 GRESB Real Estate Assessment, recognition by Salesforce for AI-Driven Business Impact, and a prominent feature in the Forbes India Developers A-List 2025, reaffirming the company’s position as one of India’s most influential and future-ready developers.

