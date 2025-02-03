Featuring the world-renowned SUSHI SAMBA

Sunset Hospitality Group (SHG) strengthens its partnership with Hines -- a global real estate investment, development, and management firm -- in introducing METT Suites & Residences to Milan’s historic Torre Velasca. Marking the METT brand’s debut in Italy, this project redefines lifestyle hospitality with exclusive, tailor-made living experiences and world-class dining, further cementing SHG’s position as a 360-degree hospitality leader.

The METT brand, already established in Barcelona, Singapore, Bodrum, Marbella, and Sitges, will now bring its refined hospitality and immersive social experiences to Milan. Set across the top nine floors of the tower (floors 17 - 26), the 72 METT Suites & Residences will combine heritage and contemporary luxury.

Designed for both short- and long-term stays, these luxurious accommodations will offer breathtaking views of Milan’s skyline, including the Duomo, and will be complemented by a curated selection of world-class amenities.

METT Suites & Residences is set to welcome the globally renowned SUSHISAMBA, marking its highly anticipated expansion into Milan. Following its remarkable success worldwide, SHG introduced SUSHISAMBA to Dubai in 2021, where it quickly became one of the world’s most celebrated dining concepts. Building on this momentum, the brand expanded under SHG leadership to Singapore’s iconic Capital Tower in 2024 and, most recently, Conrad Towers in Abu Dhabi.

SUSHISAMBA is internationally acclaimed for its dynamic fusion of Japanese, Brazilian, and Peruvian cuisine, offering a vibrant culinary journey. Its upcoming location at Torre Velasca will continue this legacy of excellence while embracing Milan’s sophisticated dining scene.

MIA Ristorante Italiano, will debut in Torre Velasca, embodying the city's cosmopolitan spirit. Named to reflect authenticity and self-expression, MIA mixes elegant Milanese charm with sophisticated gioia di vivere. Its refined yet chic ambiance, characterized by creative design and understated elegance, offers a uniquely stylish dining experience.

To elevate the lifestyle experience at Torre Velasca, SHG will introduce a holistic fitness and wellness floor featuring a spa, gym, and recovery areas. This will be part of an exclusive membership club offering premium dining, a stylish bar, co-working spaces, and private meeting rooms. This dynamic offering aligns with SHG’s vision to create vibrant social destinations that integrate residential, dining, and lifestyle experiences.

With this milestone, SHG continues its global expansion, solidifying its position as a leading hospitality group dedicated to creating immersive lifestyle destinations.

Leadership Perspectives

Antonio Gonzalez, Chairman and Group CEO of SHG, said, “The opening of the new Torre Velasca destination represents a crucial moment in the expansion of SHG, reflecting the evolution of our capabilities. We are proud to expand our presence in Milan, a city synonymous with innovation and culture. Partnering with Hines, who share our vision and uphold the same high standards, has been instrumental. As we continue our global expansion, this project reaffirms the Group’s position as a leading lifestyle hospitality company.”

Mario Abbadessa, Senior Managing Director, Head of Transactions Europe, and Country Head of Hines in Italy, added, “The expansion of our partnership with Sunset Hospitality Group and the arrival of METT Suites & Residences represent a milestone in our commitment to the valorisation of Torre Velasca. This collaboration will help reaffirm the iconic nature of the building, making it one of Milan's landmarks of excellence, where tradition, innovation and contemporary lifestyle come together in a unique experience. In a few months, Torre Velasca will become a new destination for the city and for the international community interested in its history and distinctive service offerings.”