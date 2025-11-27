Dubai, UAE: Sunset Hospitality Group (SHG) has officially signed a strategic partnership with Zeroe to implement unified data infrastructure to operationalize their 2024 – 2026 Sustainability Roadmap. This collaboration represents the next stage of their ESG transformation, shifting the focus toward data-driven, intelligent sustainability management that aligns with leading international frameworks such as ISO 14001, ISO 26000, and the UN Global Compact.

As the hospitality sector faces rising expectations for audit-ready sustainability metrics and consistent ESG disclosures, SHG is strengthening its internal systems to keep pace with global standards. The rapid diversification of SHG’s portfolio across regions has increased the need for comparable, verifiable ESG data, prompting the Group to transition and establish a more structured foundation for future reporting and target-setting.

Through the partnership, SHG and Zeroe will begin by creating a consolidated view of sustainability data across UAE operations, including energy, water, waste, and emissions. This phase focuses on transforming and consolidating existing reporting structures into a centralized, automated platform. It also supports SHG’s commitment to move from qualitative reporting toward quantifiable impact measurement, enabling data-driven decision-making, benchmarking, and continuous improvement across the group.

Rania Roufael, Chief People Officer at Sunset Hospitality Group, highlighted the importance of the agreement:

“Signing this partnership with Zeroe reflects our commitment to building a smarter, stronger ESG foundation across all operations. As we continue to expand, we need a unified approach that ensures our performance is measured consistently, transparently, and in line with global expectations.”

Nigora Rapilbekova, Sustainability & Safety Director at Sunset Hospitality Group, added:

“This collaboration allows us to understand our current data landscape and make informed decisions about the systems required for long-term ESG governance. It is a critical step toward building a reliable, scalable sustainability framework that supports our growth.”

Farouk Jivani, CEO of Zeroe, commented on the partnership:

“We are pleased to work with Sunset Hospitality Group at this pivotal stage in their sustainability systems journey. Establishing trustworthy and traceable data is fundamental to meaningful progress, and SHG’s proactive approach positions them well for the future.”

As the partnership evolves in step with SHG’s international expansion, it will unify all sustainability data into a single source of truth, creating seamless flow across the organization, elevating reporting quality, enabling informed target setting, and strengthening data-driven decisions that enhance ESG performance and operational efficiency. This foundation will anchor SHG’s long-term sustainability strategy, supporting responsible growth and more efficient resource management across its global footprint.

About Sunset Hospitality Group

Sunset Hospitality Group (SHG) is a leading multinational lifestyle hospitality group, with a wide portfolio encompassing Hotels & Resorts, Dining, Daylife, Nightlife, Social Gaming, and Members Clubs. SHG operates in 99 venues in 26 countries, with a commitment to deliver authentic and diverse hospitality experiences that bring people together, all around the world.

www.sunsethospitality.com

About Zeroe

Zeroe is intelligent sustainability infrastructure: a structured workflow platform built to solve the sustainability data problem. Zeroe enables organizations across the world to measure, report, and reduce carbon emissions, and to complete broader ESG disclosures and sustainability reporting aligned to major frameworks and standards. Powered by AI for data cleaning, categorization, and emissions math, Zeroe integrates with existing systems, preserves operational and cost-structure detail, and delivers audit-ready outputs.

https://zeroe.io