Sunset Hospitality Group (SHG) announces yet another major milestone with the opening of a new SUSHISAMBA restaurant, in collaboration with Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers.

Founded 12 years ago and with presence in 16 countries, SHG owns and operates more than 50 venues through its diversified hospitality lifestyle brands; including hotels & resorts, restaurants, beach clubs, and more. Bringing the acclaimed hotspot to Abu Dhabi is a natural expansion for SHG, signifying the Group’s rapidly expanding portfolio and culinary innovation.

Inspired by the cultures and cuisines of Japan, Brazil and Peru, SUSHISAMBA has already built up a legion of fans across the world, including London, Las Vegas and Dubai. In 2021, SHG brought SUSHISAMBA to the Palm Tower, Dubai, for its UAE debut, and after successful operations, SUSHISAMBA Abu Dhabi is set to arrive onto the capital's culinary scene by April 2024.

Celebrating Japan, Brazil, and Peru, SUSHISAMBA is born from the unique energy and bold spirit of these three distinct and fascinating cultures. Built on an enticing mix of history and pure imagination, SUSHISAMBA honours the stories of the Japanese travelers who emigrated to Peru and Brazil in the early 20th century.

Found on the Podium 1 of Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers, SUSHISAMBA Abu Dhabi is designed by Lazaro Rosa Violan, a Spain based design studio. The venue will span across two floors. On the first floor, guests will find a restaurant and a terrace, while a second floor will house a private dining room, bar, an infamous SAMBAROOM and a terrace offering a beautiful view of the Arabian Sea. The interior will be welcoming and intriguing while combining Japanese, Brazilian and Peruvian influencers together.

Encouraging guests to unwind, enjoy life and celebrate with friends and loved ones, the contemporary dishes are presented with artistic flair and a touch of tasteful theatrics. Led by Culinary Director Kyung Soo Moon, SUSHISAMBA’s eclectic menu is crafted with impeccable skill and premium ingredients, with many products sourced directly from Japan and Latin America.

Spanning everything from traditional Japanese tempura and sushi, to Peruvian anticuchos and seviche, each delicate yet satisfying dish is meant to be shared and appreciated with loved ones. Packed with incredible spices, wonderful aromas and creative contrasting flavours, food connoisseurs are treated to signature dishes such as most popular Chilean Seabass anticuchos made with white miso and chives, Asevichado roll, Ultimate sushi and sashimi platter featuring signature rolls, everyone’s favourite Black Cod, Sea Bream Seviche with green chilli, coriander and cancha corn, and Japanese doughnuts just to mention a few.

The ideal place for guests to let their hair down, celebrate special occasions or simply gather and catch up with friends, the magnificent beverage menu spans bespoke concoctions such as SAMBA Negroni, SAMBA Melon Sour, Signature Caipirinha, all crafted by the team of expert mixologists. A fully immersive, 360-degree experience, SUSHISAMBA’s upbeat vibe is maintained throughout the week with show stopping live entertainment from incredible samba dancers, DJs and musicians.

"We take immense pride in the announcement of SUSHISAMBA's opening in Abu Dhabi, which symbolizes a remarkable achievement in the ongoing growth and expansion journey of Sunset Hospitality Group. The opening of SUSHISAMBA Abu Dhabi is a testament to our dedication to delivering extraordinary experiences and innovative culinary offerings to our global audience." - Antonio Gonzalez, Chairman and Group CEO of Sunset Hospitality Group.

About Sunset Hospitality Group

Sunset Hospitality Group (SHG) is a leading multinational lifestyle hospitality group, with a wide portfolio encompassing Hotels & Resorts, Restaurants, Beach Clubs, Nightclubs, Fitness Centers, and other lifestyle hospitality offerings.

SHG operates over 50 venues in 16 countries, with a commitment to deliver authentic and diverse hospitality experiences that bring people together, all around the world.

SHG’s portfolio includes renowned concepts including METT Hotels & Resorts, Azure Beach, SUSHISAMBA, Drift Beach Club, AURA, DREAM, L’Amo Bistro del Mare, Goldfish, Isola, Raise Fitness & Wellness, and many more.

2023 saw the opening of METT Hotel & Beach Resort Marbella, Yalikavak Marina Hotel Bodrum, Ammos Ibiza, Azure Beach Marbella, Isola in Bozneika & Marbella, Bar de Lola Marbella, MOTT32 Dubai, Signor Sassi Dubai, Mood Jordan, Raise Marbella, and Santana Bali.

www.sunsethospitality.com

About SUSHISAMBA

SUSHISAMBA celebrates the culture and cuisine of Japan, Brazil, and Peru. The multi-sensory experience combines innovative food, creative beverages and a renowned energy and spirit that is beloved – and recognized – around the world. SUSHISAMBA menus are a thrilling mix of new and signature dishes with an emphasis on flavors, the finest ingredients, and artful presentations. Complementing the cuisine, the restaurant offers specialty cocktails, cultural spirits such as Japanese whisky and sake and a large selection of wine and Champagne. SUSHISAMBA operates locations in Las Vegas, London, Dubai, Doha and soon to be open Bahrain, Riyadh, Edinburgh, and Milan. For more information visit www.sushisamba.com.

About Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers

Marking the debut of Hilton’s luxury portfolio in the UAE’s capital, Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers is one of the five Etihad Towers and has 12 F&B outlets, a spa with 13 treatment rooms, a private beach, three swimming pools, and features a 74th floor observation deck and conference and event facilities comprising more than 10,000 sqft of space.

Housed in a modern architectural marvel, the hotel is within 10 minutes of the Presidential Palace there are 576 guest rooms, suites, and residences, all with spectacular views of Abu Dhabi and the Arabian Gulf.

For press enquiries please contact:

Sara.barrow@sunsethospitality.com

+971529254615