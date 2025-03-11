Dubai, UAE: Sunrise Capital – a rising star in Dubai's real estate market – has announced the launch of its latest luxury residential project, Bellagio, located in the sought-after mixed use Wasl Gate community in Jebel Ali.

Valued at USD 100 million, the new and exclusive freehold community consists of two blocks with 12-storeys each and 255 residential units, offering an unparalleled living experience with a range of exquisitely designed 1–3-bedroom apartments.

One-bedroom starts from 634 sq ft; two-bedroom apartments from 1259 sq ft; and three-bedroom apartments from 3084 sq ft – along with 19 commercial units. Each unit boasts premium finishes, spacious layouts, and state-of-the-art smart home technology, ensuring a seamless blend of luxury and convenience.

The construction for Bellagio started in January this year, completion and handover are anticipated in Q3 2027.

“We are confident that Bellagio will set a new benchmark for luxury living in Dubai, offering residents a truly connected lifestyle within the vibrant Wasl Gate community,” commented Yogesh Bulchandani, Founder and CEO of Sunrise Capital.

With a focus on community, connectivity, and sustainability, Bellagio features a host of amenities, including a temperature-controlled swimming pool, an expansive 4200 sq. ft. gym, spa, outdoor cinema, dedicated kids’ room, versatile multipurpose room, meeting rooms, co-working spaces and dedicated concierge services. The meticulous attention to detail in the interior design, with clean lines, sleek fixtures, and warm wood accents, creates a bright and inviting atmosphere that exudes natural elegance.

For investors, Wasl Gate's prime location along Sheikh Zayed Road offers seamless access to business districts, shopping centres, and entertainment spots. The project is just minutes away from the city's vibrant pulse while providing the serenity of lush green spaces like Central Park at Wasl Gate, where residents can unwind and connect with nature.

Residents will also benefit from the project’s strategic location with easy access to Energy Metro station, Dubai Hills Mall, Dubai Mall, The Outlet Village, Al Maktoum International Airport, Mall of the Emirates, and Palm Jebel Ali.

“Sustainability is woven into the fabric of Wasl Gate's design, featuring energy-efficient lighting, electric vehicle charging stations, and advanced waste recycling systems. This commitment to sustainability aligns with Sunrise Capital's vision of creating eco-friendly and future ready communities,” added Yogesh Bulchandani.

With prices starting at AED 1.03 million, Sunrise Capital aims to become the most trusted name in UAE real estate. By focusing on projects that emphasis quality, customer care, and innovation, the company is poised to reshape urban communities while setting a new benchmark for excellence in the region.

About Sunrise Capital

Sunrise Capital Real Estate (Sunrise Capital) is a leading property developer specialising in exceptional real estate projects that dare to be different. Headquartered in Dubai’s vibrant Business Bay, the company has set itself apart in the market by crafting immaculate villas and sophisticated apartments that not only meet but exceed the highest standards of luxury living. Blending modern elegance and timeless sophistication, the company’s commitment to excellence is evident in every detail, from the innovative architecture to the meticulously curated interiors. Each new project is strategically located in a prime area, offering unparalleled convenience and breathtaking views.

