Dubai, United Arab Emirates – SunMoney Solar Group, renowned for running the world's largest community solar power programme, is thrilled to announce the launch of its innovative, interactive, and rewarding application, SunMoney360. This pioneering app aims to cultivate a community that profits from renewable energy while significantly contributing to environmental preservation, and also provide convenience and ease of access to its existing members.

SunMoney's community solar power programme, operating under the motto "Make money, save the planet," provides small, private investors with the opportunity to invest in solar power. This investment promotes a profitable mix of income, growth, and sustainability while saving electricity. The group currently owns solar power plants in the Central Eastern Europe (CEE) region and is centered on providing a unique, sustainable, and futuristic initiative to encourage investors to consider clean energy options that help reduce global carbon footprint. The company firmly believes that this is not just an investment but a lifestyle decision that is becoming crucial to sustainable development.

Zoltan Rendes, Chief Marketing Officer, and Partner at SunMoney, said, “At SunMoney, we are committed to creating a sustainable future and empowering our community to participate in that vision. The launch of SunMoney360 represents a significant step forward in that journey. This app is more than just a tool; it's a platform for change. It allows individuals to become part of a global movement, to contribute to a greener world, and to benefit from the immense potential of renewable energy. We are excited about this launch and look forward to seeing our community grow and thrive through the SunMoney360 app."

The SunMoney360 app offers users an engaging way to interact with the renewable energy sector. Users can earn points for every step they take and invite others to join their team, with all steps taken by the community contributing towards a collective journey to reach the Sun together. Users are regularly updated on the progress of the community, their teams, and individual efforts, keeping everyone connected and motivated. The app rewards users with renewable energy and sustainability-related incentives, such as SDBN tokens and eSolar Packages.

The SDBN tokens, backed by the increasing solar power-producing capacity of the SunMoney Solar Group, provide investors with a unique opportunity to invest in a physical, real-world asset with lasting value. It generates wealth for its holders through monthly dividends and gives users access to real-time energy data and analytics for making informed investment decisions. With an established infrastructure and reliable guarantor system, this digital asset-backet currency that includes the SDBN1, SDBN2 and SDBN3 tokens, holds immense potential for growth and profit.

For more information about the SunMoney360 app and to download it on iOS and Android please visit www.sunmoney.com.

About SunMoney Solar Group:

SunMoney Solar Group was established in the year 2013. SunMoney Solar Group is a group of international companies building, operating and acquiring solar power plants in Central Eastern Europe (CEE). SunMoney is headquartered in Dubai, UAE, has offices in Germany, Hungary and Singapore and partner offices in Asia and the Americas.

The group is running a global community solar power program with already 50 thousand clients from 60 countries. The community solar power program is bringing the solar investment opportunity for small private investors since 2013. The group also coordinated the construction of solar power plants for third parties and has expertise in trading too.

SunMoney launched a new investment opportunity, Project Summits in 2019, selling preference shares in solar power plants for private investors. The success of this project showed the group that there is a bigger opportunity which can involve mid and large investors. In 2022, SunMoney launched its own tokenization solutions with asset-backed cryptocurrency tokens. The future-conscious group currently has two tokens, namely, the SDBN1 and the SDBN2, with plans to venture into bringing more such investment opportunities to private investors in the future.

