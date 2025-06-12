London, UK – Suncombe, a global leader in waste decontamination and critical process systems, has unveiled its latest innovation: a Compact pH Neutralisation System – a game-changing solution for laboratories with limited space but high compliance demands. As laboratory projects accelerate not only across the UK but also in rapidly growing markets like the United Arab Emirates, construction teams and facility operators are turning to the trusted SUNpH™ range to ensure reliable, regulation-ready effluent management.

Having long set the standard for large-scale pH neutralisation systems in production environments, Suncombe is now responding to growing demand from laboratory developers, fit-out contractors, and MEP consultants, both in the UK and GCC, for smaller, smarter, and more flexible systems.

“We’ve always delivered industrial-strength performance,” said Steve Overton, Technical Director at Suncombe. “Now we’re delivering it in a compact, lab-friendly format – without compromising on compliance, quality, or monitoring.”

The Importance of pH Neutralisation in Laboratory Construction

Whether it’s a state-of-the-art pharmaceutical lab in Dubai, a biotech incubator in Abu Dhabi, or a healthcare testing facility in Sharjah, managing liquid waste safely is essential. pH neutralisation systems treat acidic or alkaline waste before it enters public sewers or on-site treatment plans, ensuring:

Environmental Protection : Preventing pollution of watercourses and ecosystems

: Preventing pollution of watercourses and ecosystems Regulatory Compliance : Meeting UK water authority discharge limits and avoiding fines

: Meeting UK water authority discharge limits and avoiding fines Safety : Reducing chemical hazards to staff and facilities

: Reducing chemical hazards to staff and facilities Infrastructure Longevity : Protecting drainage systems from corrosive damage

: Protecting drainage systems from corrosive damage Reputational Value: Demonstrating sustainable waste practices to stakeholders

Introducing the New Compact SUNpH™ System: Big Innovation in a Small Package

What it does

Suncombe’s new compact pH Skid units bring your lab’s liquid waste back to a neutral pH range, ready for safe discharge. Ideal for smaller-scale waste volumes, these systems are perfect for retrofit or modular installations in tight plantroom or under-sink locations found in many modern UAE laboratories.

What it’s made from

Available in a choice of materials to suit your budget and chemical compatibility:

316 Stainless Steel : The industry classic

: The industry classic Duplex Stainless Steel : For enhanced corrosion resistance

: For enhanced corrosion resistance Thermoplastics: Lightweight and cost-effective options

Built to GMP Standards

Even though GMP isn't always required for waste streams, Suncombe applies its GMP design philosophy across all systems — ensuring cleanability, robustness, and regulatory peace of mind.

Tested & Trusted

All systems undergo a comprehensive Factory Acceptance Test (FAT) before shipment. UAE customers are welcome to witness the process virtually or in person. Upon delivery, the team completes a Site Acceptance Test (SAT) to ensure flawless performance in your live facility.Remote Monitoring, Elevated

Suncombe’s upcoming mobile interface will allow real-time remote monitoring via phone or tablet. With continuous data tracking — including flow, temperature, pressure, pH, power consumption — your records are 21 CFR Part 11 compliant and fully traceable.

Why Construction Professionals in the UAE Are Choosing SUNpH™

For new build and refurbishment projects in the UAE’s fast-evolving healthcare, education, biotech, and research sectors, the SUNpH™ system offers unmatched benefits for designers, contractors, and end users:

Plug-and-Play Installation : Pre-assembled and factory-tested for rapid deployment

: Pre-assembled and factory-tested for rapid deployment Compact Footprint : Perfect for tight spaces in labs and plantrooms

: Perfect for tight spaces in labs and plantrooms Compliance Assurance : Aligns with UK and international environmental discharge standards

: Aligns with UK and international environmental discharge standards Data Integrity : FDA-compliant electronic records for audit-readiness

: FDA-compliant electronic records for audit-readiness Customisable Designs: Tailored to specific flow rates and waste chemistries

Applications Across Sectors in the UK and UAE

SUNpH™ systems are trusted across the UK’s most demanding sectors and are well suited to meet the compliance and innovation needs of the UAE market:

Pharmaceuticals : For high-integrity waste treatment in R&D labs and production lines

: For high-integrity waste treatment in R&D labs and production lines Biotechnology : Supporting safe discharge from processing and testing operations

: Supporting safe discharge from processing and testing operations Chemical Manufacturing : Managing extreme pH waste with precision

: Managing extreme pH waste with precision Food & Beverage : Treating rinse and cleaning waste for sewer compliance

: Treating rinse and cleaning waste for sewer compliance Healthcare & Diagnostics: Ensuring lab waste neutrality in diagnostic and pathology labs

About Suncombe

Established in 1961, Suncombe is a UK-based engineering firm specialising in CIP, effluent decontamination, and contained process systems for life sciences, healthcare, and high-tech industries. With in-house design, manufacturing, and validation services, Suncombe delivers robust, compliant systems engineered to meet the most demanding facility requirements.

Ready to bring your lab’s waste stream into balance?

Visit www.suncombe.com or contact enquiries@suncombe.com to learn more about the new Compact SUNpH™ system and how it can support your construction or upgrade project.