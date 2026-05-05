Positions Dubai as global headquarters to support international expansion

Operating across Europe, North America, GCC and emerging markets

New 120,000 sq ft HQ to drive product, content and operational scale

Dubai, UAE – Sumwon Studios, the global digital-first fashion group behind a growing portfolio of digitally native brands, has named Dubai as its global headquarters, signalling its next phase of global expansion as it scales towards a $1 billion global business.

The announcement follows a period of rapid scale for the business, which reached $300 million in revenue in 2025. This represents significant growth within two years of launch, with the company projecting $1 billion by 2028. Founded in Dubai in 2023, Sumwon Studios has expanded quickly across Europe and North America, with a growing presence in the Middle East, and now operates with a team of more than 150 employees globally. Expansion continues from its Dubai headquarters as the business scales its global operations.

The decision to anchor its global headquarters in Dubai reflects the company’s commitment to scaling from a market that offers direct access to international markets, supply chains and talent. The city has played a central role in Sumwon’s growth to date, providing the infrastructure, connectivity and pace required to build and operate a global business.

The new 120,000 sq ft headquarters will serve as the company’s central hub for operations, design and content creation, enabling faster product cycles, integrated content production and tighter operational control across its brand portfolio. From this base, the business is focused on deepening its presence in existing markets while accelerating entry into new regions, including India. As a global headquarters, Dubai will serve as the central decision-making and operational hub for the group’s international activities.

Nitin Passi, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Sumwon Studios, said: “Dubai has been central to our journey from the beginning. Sumwon Studios was founded here, and the city continues to offer the connectivity, talent and pace we need to build and scale a global business. Establishing our headquarters here reflects both the growth we have achieved and our focus on the next phase of expansion.”

Operating at the intersection of fashion and technology, Sumwon Studios is building a model designed to reduce reliance on traditional forecasting by using real-time data to inform product development and inventory decisions. This approach improves efficiency while accelerating design, development and go-to-market timelines.

The company’s international footprint currently spans multiple regions, with revenue distributed across Europe (approximately 45%), North America (30%), GCC (10%) and Asia and Latin America (10%). From its Dubai headquarters, Sumwon Studios will continue to expand its global reach while strengthening its operational capabilities and talent base.

The expansion aligns with the UAE’s ambition to position itself as a global hub for innovation, digital economy growth and creative industries. Sumwon’s investment contributes to this shift towards a knowledge-driven economy while reinforcing Dubai’s role as a base for internationally scaling businesses.

As part of this next phase, Sumwon Studios is expanding its team across technology, creative and operational roles, positioning Dubai as a key centre for building the capabilities required to support its long-term growth ambitions.

About Sumwon Studios

Sumwon Studios is a global digital-first fashion group focused on building and scaling digitally native brands across multiple categories. Founded in Dubai in 2023 by entrepreneur Nitin Passi, the company operates across Europe, North America and the Middle East, combining fashion, technology and data-driven operations to deliver growth at scale.

The group manages a portfolio of owned, licensed and acquired brands across men’s, women’s and children’s fashion, including Sumwon, Missguided, KIZN, AIIRZ AND KSTM. It acquired the premium Dutch lifestyle brand BALR in August 2025. The group also operates a number of licensed partnerships, including Playboy and Baby Phat.

Sumwon Studios operates with strategic partners across its supply chain and operations, including SHEIN as a strategic investor. The business operates independently with its own leadership, strategy and brand portfolio.