Cairo – SUMOU Boulevard by PARAGON Adeer, the flagship mixed-use destination in New Cairo, has announced a strategic partnership with Minor Hotels to develop Cairo’s first urban luxury wellness resort within the project. The collaboration reinforces the destination’s positioning as a hub for next-generation lifestyle and hospitality experiences, aligned with Egypt’s evolving tourism strategy.

The project is envisioned as a next-generation, human-centric urban district that blends residential, hospitality, and lifestyle offerings within a walkable, culturally vibrant environment. Strategically located in New Cairo, between New Capital and Madinaty, the development will feature a 90-key luxury hotel alongside 90 branded residences, complemented by a curated mix of wellness and lifestyle amenities—including a spa and centre for holistic wellbeing with diagnostics and longevity treatments, dining concepts from Minor Hotels’ food and beverage portfolio and social spaces designed to foster community and wellbeing. The project is backed by Sumou Investments, one of the largest real estate development and investment groups in Saudi Arabia, bringing deep regional expertise and long-term investment strength to the development.

Sumou Boulevard stands as a flagship realization of this vision, with total investments estimated at EGP 70 billion (approximately $1.4 billion), making it one of the most prominent mixed-use developments in Mostakbal City. The project is supported by Sumou Investment, a subsidiary of Sumou Holding, marking its strategic entry into the Egyptian market through Adeer International. Leveraging its strong regional presence, Sumou Investment manages a portfolio exceeding $4.8 billion in total development value, with over 36.4 million square meters of managed land and more than 1.45 million square meters of built-up area currently under construction, reinforcing the project’s scale and long-term investment strength.

Bedeir Rizk, CEO of PARAGON Adeer, said: “Sumou Boulevard is our answer to a fundamental shift in how people want to live in cities, not just reside in them. We are deliberately moving away from isolated luxury towers toward an integrated district where hospitality, culture, and daily life are woven into the same fabric. As Egypt works toward welcoming 30 million tourists annually by 2028, developments like this help introduce new hospitality concepts and diversified accommodation experiences that support the country’s evolving tourism vision. This is PARAGON Adeer’s most ambitious statement yet: that Cairo’s future is ready for a new typology of urban development, one where wellbeing is infrastructure, not amenity.”

Katharina Jaeger, CEO of The Code Hospitality and hospitality advisor to PARAGON Adeer, added: "The next evolution of luxury lies in how deeply it empowers quality of life. With Sumou Boulevard, we are moving beyond traditional development models to create a hospitality-led ecosystem with a genuine intention to become a regenerative urban lifestyle destination fully integrating innovation, culture, and wellbeing. Minor Hotels’ heritage in wellness and experiential hospitality makes it a powerful partner in bringing this vision to life within a dynamic urban setting."

Dillip Rajakarier, CEO of Minor Hotels and Group CEO of Minor International, commented: “Minor Hotels is selective about where we plant our flag, and Egypt offers fundamentals few markets can match today; sustained inbound growth, a maturing luxury consumer base, and a development pipeline with real ambition. Through Minor Egypt, we are establishing a long-term platform for growth in this high-potential market and are partnering with SUMOU Boulevard by PARAGON Adeer to ensure this project performs at the level its positioning demands. Our evolving wellness-led approach, with expertise rooted in Thailand, is increasingly shaping our developments worldwide and resonates strongly with both guests and investors.”

With more than 560 hotels across over 56 countries, Minor Hotels brings extensive expertise in luxury hospitality operations and branded residences, supported by a global distribution platform. Partnering with PARAGON Adeer—a developer known for large-scale mixed-use destinations focused on sustainability, innovation, and community-centric urban design—the collaboration marks the beginning of a broader platform partnership to explore and develop hospitality assets across Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and other high-growth markets.

About PARAGON | ADEER

PARAGON | ADEER is a strategic partnership that brings together Saudi Arabia and Egypt through a shared vision for the future of urban development. It unites Adeer International, the investment arm of Sumou Holding, with Egypt’s Paragon Developments, forming an alliance built on strong regional investment and deep local expertise.

At its core, PARAGON | ADEER will redefine how cities are imagined and experienced, moving beyond traditional real estate to create fully integrated environments where culture, innovation, and wellbeing coexist. Through its developments, the partnership will shape a new generation of urban destinations rooted in connection, long-term value, and a vision for more thoughtful, future-ready living.

PARAGON | ADEER will reflect the power of cross-border collaboration, demonstrating how shared ambition can unlock new possibilities and set new benchmarks for urban life across the region.

ABOUT MINOR HOTELS

Minor Hotels is a global leader in the hospitality industry with more than 640 hotels, resorts and branded residences in operation and committed development across 63 countries. The group crafts innovative and insightful experiences through its hotel brands including Anantara, Elewana Collection, The Wolseley Hotels, Tivoli, Minor Reserve Collection, NH Collection, nhow, Avani, Colbert Collection, NH, Oaks, and iStay, as well as a diverse portfolio of restaurants and bars, travel experiences, and spa and wellness brands. With over four decades of expertise, Minor Hotels builds stronger brands, fosters lasting partnerships, and drives business success by always focusing on what matters most to our guests, team members and partners.

Minor Hotels is a proud member of the Global Hotel Alliance (GHA) and recognises its guests through one unified loyalty programme, Minor DISCOVERY, part of GHA DISCOVERY.

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