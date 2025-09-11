Dubai, UAE: Sumerge, in collaboration with Confluent, hosted an exclusive roundtable at the Ritz-Carlton, DIFC, with senior leaders from across the region to discuss how organizations can accelerate digital transformation and unlock new growth opportunities.

The roundtable reflected the company’s continued commitment to the Middle East, where demand for innovation, modernization, and data-driven decision-making is rapidly reshaping industries.

Discussions highlighted how organizations are rethinking operations to achieve agility, efficiency, and stronger customer and citizen experiences. Leaders shared insights on how modernization initiatives are reducing costs and improving speed to market, while new approaches to data are enabling faster decisions and powering intelligent services.

“Real-time data is reshaping how businesses create value. Our customers are leveraging streaming architectures not only to modernize legacy systems, but to unlock new opportunities, make faster, smarter decisions, and deliver richer, more responsive experiences to their own customers.” said Hassan El Sinbawy, CCO at Sumerge.

Confluent executives echoed the importance of this transformation, underscoring how data-driven strategies are enabling leaders across industries to deliver value in new ways.

The roundtable reinforced the growing recognition that digital transformation is not just about adopting new technology, but about creating competitive advantage, improving citizen trust, and fueling sustainable growth across the Middle East.

About Sumerge

Founded in 2005, Sumerge is a leading technology solutions provider dedicated to delivering innovation that creates lasting impact. Sumerge combines deep business understanding with strong technology expertise to help organizations modernize operations, drive efficiency, and transform customer and employee experiences. Sumerge empowers businesses to grow, adapt, and lead in a rapidly changing digital world. Learn more at www.sumerge.com.