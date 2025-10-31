Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Sukoon Takaful, along with group entity, Sukoon Insurance, has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with the Emirates Association for Lawyers and Legal to provide insurance and takaful services at competitive terms. This partnership marks a significant milestone in enhancing insurance and takaful benefits for legal professionals across the UAE.

At a recent ceremony, the agreement was signed by Zayed Saeed Al Shamsi, Chairman of the Board of the Emirates Association for Lawyers and Legal; Hammad Khan, Interim CEO and Chief Financial Officer of Sukoon Insurance; and Ahmed Abushanab, CEO of Sukoon Takaful. This collaboration reflects a shared commitment to supporting the legal community.

Ahmed Abushanab, CEO of Sukoon Takaful, said: “We are proud to collaborate with the Emirates Association for Lawyers and Legal to deliver Sharia-compliant insurance solutions that uphold the values and expectations of the legal community. This agreement reinforces our mission to make Takaful more accessible and relevant to professionals who play a vital role in upholding justice and integrity across the UAE.”

This initiative underscores Sukoon’s dedication to developing personalised insurance solutions that address the evolving needs of professional sectors. Through simplified procedures and exclusive benefits, Sukoon continues to reinforce its role as a trusted partner in advancing financial security and professional well-being.

Commenting on the occasion, Hammad Khan, Interim CEO and Chief Financial Officer of Sukoon Insurance, said: “This partnership is a testament to our commitment to empowering the legal profession with tailored insurance solutions that reflect their unique needs. By working closely with the Emirates Association for Lawyers and Legal Professionals, we aim to foster a more secure and resilient professional landscape.”

The cooperation agreement outlines several key initiatives, including comprehensive insurance and takaful services at competitive prices, supported by streamlined policy issuance. Members of the Association will also benefit from competitive terms for Takaful professional liability insurance, in accordance with Minister of Justice Resolution No. (401) of 2025, awareness sessions on Takaful Insurance principles, and more.

Zayed Saeed Al Shamsi, Chairman of the Board of the Emirates Association for Lawyers and Legal, said, “The Association continues to play a vital role in advancing the interests of legal practitioners. This agreement with Sukoon represents a forward-looking step in ensuring their protection and long-term growth.”

This agreement reflects Sukoon’s broader strategy to collaborate with key industry bodies and extend its tailored offerings to empower professionals across diverse fields.

About Emirates Association for Lawyers and Legal

The Emirates Association for Lawyers and Legal was founded in 1980 with the aim of supporting the country's development by strengthening the legal community. Its headquarters is situated in Sharjah, with branches in Abu Dhabi and Fujairah. Today, it is one of the most prominent institutions in the UAE's legal sector, contributing to spreading legal awareness, developing lawyers and legal professionals, and promoting the application of justice and legal ethics. The Association seeks to enhance the knowledge and skills of its members through specialized training programs, while strengthening cooperation with government and private institutions.

To learn more about Emirates Association for Lawyers and Legal, please visit: www.eall.org.ae

For more information please contact:

Mohamed Abdulaziz

Adminitrative,

Tel: +971 56 474 3252

Email: mohammad.saeed@eall.org.ae