StuDIYo Lab is the UAE’s premier design center that introduces children aged 5 and above to various skill-based woodworking workshops that foster creativity and nurtures innovation

Newlands School’s commitment to integrating skill-based learning aligns with the UAE’s focus on comprehensive assessments that go beyond traditional testing methods.

Dubai, UAE – In celebration of World Science Day, StuDIYo Lab, the UAE’s leading design center for children, has partnered with Newlands School, Al Warqa, to introduce a series of hands-on woodworking workshops designed to complement the school’s science curriculum. This collaboration will involve more than 500 students from Year 1 to Year 5, offering them the chance to transform classroom concepts into real-life creations while building essential skills.

The workshops, uniquely tailored to align with the academic goals of Newlands School, will engage students in subjects like Materials and Properties, Forces and Magnets, Sound Waves, and the Solar System. Carefully designed for each age group, these workshops aim to enhance understanding through active, project-based learning experiences. Students will participate in woodworking projects such as constructing Marble Maze Boxes, Coin Boxes, Desktop Catapults, Wooden Kalimbas, and Planet Clocks, making science come alive with tangible examples.

“This partnership with StuDIYo Lab brings exciting opportunities for our students to deepen their understanding of key subjects while fostering creativity and problem-solving skills,” said Safia Saeed, Science Lead for Newlands School, Al Warqa, Dubai. “By celebrating International Science Week with these hands-on workshops, we are enhancing our students’ academic experience, inspiring a love for science, and providing skills that will be invaluable in their futures.”

This initiative aligns with the UAE’s education vision and the Ministry of Education’s (MoE) recent focus on project-based learning across public schools. The MoE has championed a shift towards skill-based learning and comprehensive assessments, encouraging schools to integrate active, hands-on education that goes beyond traditional testing methods.

“Partnering with Newlands School during International Science Week underscores the importance of skill-based learning in today’s education,” said Lina Sadek, Founder of StuDIYo Lab. “We are excited to help students see the practical side of their science lessons, sparking curiosity and fostering a deeper understanding of their world. Our programs and workshops aim to equip students with real-world skills that benefit them well into the future.”

By integrating StuDIYo Lab’s workshops into their science curriculum, Newlands School is demonstrating its commitment to delivering engaging, meaningful education. These workshops are designed not only to complement academic lessons but also to inspire critical thinking, creativity, and a passion for discovery—core goals of the UAE’s future-focused education system.

About StuDIYo Lab

Founded in 2016 by Lina Sadek, StuDIYo Lab is the UAE's premier Design Technology Centre exclusively for children. With state-of-the-art facilities in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, StuDIYo Lab offers unique experiential learning through woodworking, fostering a creative environment where young minds can hone skills and explore their curiosity while fostering creativity, problem-solving, and attention to detail.

StuDIYo Lab’s carefully curated programs prioritize safety, creating a secure and enjoyable environment for children aged 5 and above to explore their creative instincts. The impact extends beyond the workshop, laying the foundation for a lifetime of learning in real-world scenarios.

Learn more at https://www.studiyolab.com/

About Newlands School

Newlands School, Dubai is dedicated to enabling each child to fulfil their potential, both within the classroom and through an extensive programme of extra-curricular activities. Students receive British education in a values-driven, internationally-minded environment, equipping them to thrive, contribute, and succeed in a rapidly changing and competitive world. A focus on essential skills such as cooperation, collaboration, communication, and critical thinking is integral to Newlands’ educational philosophy, supporting each learner’s growth and resilience. Newlands School integrates advanced technology throughout its facilities, with classrooms equipped with projectors and smart screens. Online resources are meticulously curated and monitored to ensure that the use of technology is both accessible and secure. The school encourages students to become digital creators, actively engaging with content rather than merely consuming it. Each department selects software applications to support students in enhancing their knowledge and skills, promoting a dynamic, feedback-focused learning experience.

Learn more at https://www.newlandsschool.ae/