Dubai – based, renowned international education consultant, Charms Education Services is organising a Study Abroad Education Fair from 30th September to 1st October 2023, to provide assistance to UAE students finding their dream academic programs at the top Universities and Colleges in the Canada, USA, UK, Germany and the UAE.

As many as 621,565 international students held study permits intended for different study levels in Canada in 2021 of which enrollment in higher education reached 388,782 students;

From January 1, 2022, to the end of August 2022, more than 452,000 study permit applications have been processed, according to EduCanada;

In 2018, international students in Canada contributed an estimated $21.6 billion to Canada’s GDP and supported almost 170,000 jobs for Canada’s middle class;

Canada plans to accept 465,000 immigrants in 2023, 485,000 in 2024 and 500,000 in 2025 and foreign students are well-positioned to take advantage of the new immigration plan.

From 22,321 in 2006, the total number of Emirati students who went to universities in the USA spiked to 100,926 by 2015;

In Germany, international student enrollment has increased 29.4 percent between 2015 to 2022 to 440,564.

In the UK, nearly 500,000 sponsored study visas were granted to applicants in the year to June 2023, equivalent to a rise of 23 percent on the previous year, with Indians accounting for almost a third.

In New Zealand, the number of international student visa holders jumped 98 percent in March 2023, compared with August 2022.

Dubai, UAE: Thousands of 11 and 12-grade students from the UAE will have the opportunity to meet official representatives of more than 25 universities from the USA, Canada, UK and Germany at the two-day Charms Education – Study Abroad Fair 2023 that will be held at the Radission Blu Hotel, Dubai Waterfront at Business Bay from September 30 to October 1, 2023, seeking scholarships and affordable tuition fees on their favourite academic programmes in the coming few months before the application deadline gets over for the Fall 2024 intake.

Organised by Charms Education Services, one of the largest student advisory firms that handle thousands of international students’ applications for higher studies, the Charms Education - Study Abroad Fair 2023 Dubai is expected to attract thousands of students at the two-day exhibition.

Charms Education - Study Abroad Fair 2023 Dubai takes place at a time when increased number of Grade 12 as well as graduate students prepare to apply for higher studies in Canada, USA, UK, and Germany from different curricula like the British, American, IB, CBSE, ICSE, Federal Board, etc. According to EduCanada, more than 452,000 study permit applications have been processed by various states in Canada from January 1, 2022, to the end of August 2022. During the same period in 2021, 367,000 applications were processed. This represents an increase of 23 percent, in 2022.

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) processed nearly 119,000 study permit extension applications in 2021, with an approval rate of 97 percent. From January 1, 2022, to the end of August 2022, more than 135,000 were processed, with an approval rate of 96 percent. In 2018, international students in Canada contributed an estimated $21.6 billion to Canada’s GDP and supported almost 170,000 jobs for Canada’s middle class.

Foreign students in Canada can now avail higher working hours to cover their tuition fees in addition to obtaining greater employment opportunities as well as higher immigration intake due to strong economic growth prospects, various authorities have announced in recent months. They can also benefit from one of the best co-op programmes which give them the best work experience during their studies.

Canada has one of the best education systems with world class universities which further give the students opportunity to apply for the post graduate work permit and permanent residency options. Canada plans to accept 465,000 immigrants in 2023, 485,000 in 2024 and 500,000 in 2025 and foreign students are well-positioned to take advantage of the new immigration plan.

The UAE is one of the largest source countries for universities in the Canada, USA, UK and Australia. From 22,321 in 2006, the total number of Emirati students who went to US universities spiked to 100,926 by 2015, according to a report published in Gulf News. In the 2019-20 period, however, a 12 per cent decrease was seen compared to the previous year, with numbers going down from 2,361 to 2,074 students, due to the growing number of universities in the UAE who offer similar education curricula, according to a report by the UAE Embassy in Washington, DC.

Charms Education Services has established processes to make studying abroad a smooth and organised experience for aspiring students. It ensures that students are completely satisfied with overseas education consultancy services. Once again Charms Education Services is making it possible for students and parents to meet official representatives from more than 25 premier universities and higher educational institutes from Canada, USA, UK, Germany, UAE, etc. to discuss their choice of subject, academic ambition and the scholarship opportunities as well as post study work permit information.

Mr. Manish Paitka, CEO of Charms Education and Licensed Immigration Advisor from New Zealand, says, “Charms is a leading name in the global education advisory market and we placed thousands of students in various institutes in the key international education destinations, per annum that makes us one of the largest players in the global education sector.

“We have expanded our global operations in the UAE market to help students to secure admission in internationally reputed institutions, while at the same time we also promote UAE based universities and campuses of foreign universities based in the UAE among students in other countries – as the UAE is also becoming a popular destination for higher education.

“With the tremendous success of the Charms Education Fair in 2022 at Dubai, which enhanced the knowledge and understanding of students and their parents regarding international studies, we once again proudly coming up with a bigger event this time Charms Education - Study Abroad Fair 2023 Dubai. We plan to expand our international portfolio from our new international hub in Dubai to support MENA region.”

The idea of organising the Charms Education - Study Abroad Fair 2023 Dubai is to bridge the gap between the parents and students of the GCC countries and the student recruiters and academic leaders of Canada, USA, UK, Germany and UAE and help them come closer to understand their needs and the processes involved in admission.

Charms Education - Study Abroad Fair 2023 Dubai will help qualified and eligible students from the UAE to also seek immigration, work permit and permanent residency in these countries as most of these countries are expanding their employment and immigration quota as per their current rules and regulations. New data from the US state department shows 411,131 (F-1) visas were issued in total in 2022, compared to 364,204 in 2019. Based on current trends, the government expects visa issuances for students to be even higher in 2023 than last year.

Mr. Rahul Paitka, Managing Director of Charms Education Services, said, “Charms Education once again have been awarded as “TOP RECRUITMENT AGENCY - 2022” by many universities and colleges of Canada. With years of experience in the industry and expertise in higher education, Charms has always given the best support to study abroad aspirants.

“Our company works very closely with leading international universities and colleges that offer some of the best academic programs. The idea of organising the Charms Education - Study Abroad Fair 2023 Dubai is to help the students to get them admission in the suitable courses in the desired countries.

“We pride ourselves in the relationships we have built over the years. We share excellent bonds with our students and match them individually with counsellors who guide them through every step: from selecting a country of study to choosing a suitable program, study permit, pre-departure, travel and housing assistance.”

Students can book their preferred time slot by Calling or WhatsApp messaging at +971 585621950.

List of Participating Educational Institutions

No Institute Name Campus Country 1 Cape Breton University (CBU) Sydney, Nova Scotia Canada 2 Kwantlen Polytechnic University Surrey, British Columbia Canada 3 University of Waterloo Waterloo, Ontario Canada 4 North Alberta Institute of Technology (NAIT) Edmonton, Alberta Canada 5 University of Winnipeg Winnipeg, ‎Manitoba‎ Canada 6 University of New Brunswick Fredericton, New Brunswick Canada 7 Wilfrid Laurier University Waterloo, Ontario Canada 8 Trent University Peterborough, Ontario Canada 9 University of Europe for Applied Sciences Berlin, Hamburg, Potsdam, Iserlohn & Dubai Germany & UAE 10 St. George's University School of Medicine Grenada West Indies 11 University of Lethbridge Lethbridge, Alberta Canada 12 Heriot Watt University Dubai, Scotland, Putrajaya UAE, UK, Malaysia 13 FIC @ Simon Fraser University Burnaby, British Columbia Canada 14 ICM @ University of Manitoba Winnipeg, ‎Manitoba‎ Canada 15 TMUIC @ Toronto Metropolitan University Toronto, Ontario Canada 16 Wilfrid Laurier International College @WLU Brantford, Ontario Canada 17 Pures College of Technology Toronto, Ontario Canada 18 Durham College Oshawa, Ontario Canada 19 Fleming College Peterborough, Ontario Canada 20 Niagara College (Niagara on the Lake) Ontario Canada 21 Columbia College Vancouver, British Columbia Canada 22 Norquest College Edmonton, Alberta Canada 23 Georgian College Barrie, Ontario Canada 24 Algonquin College Ottawa, Ontario Canada 25 Fanshawe College London, Ontario Canada 26 Humber College Toronto, Ontario Canada 27 Lasalle College Montreal, Quebec/Vancouver, British Columbia Canada 28 Red River College Polytechnic Winnipeg, ‎Manitoba‎ Canada 29 Cambrian College Sudbury, Ontario Canada



To register visit website: www.charms.ae or scan to book your slot for Charms Education Study Abroad Fair 2023.

