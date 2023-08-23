STRYDE, a global leader in seismic acquisition technology and solutions, has unveiled its new, novel integrated in-field data processing service, STRYDE Lens. This innovative solution is tailored to offer expedited access to interpretation-ready subsurface images, facilitating quicker decision-making.

Coming just a little over a year following the introduction of the firm's data processing service, this solution for onshore subsurface data acquisition empowers clients with the fastest conceivable access to their seismic images. By processing the data at its source, companies can now attain subsurface insights in record time.

This advancement enables businesses to accelerate their investment-related choices pertaining to the subsurface domain. Furthermore, operators can utilize the data to enhance their comprehension of survey design, adjusting it in real-time during the seismic acquisition project to achieve unparalleled imaging outcomes.

Raw seismic data that is acquired by seismic recording devices in the field is notoriously complex and it can take months or even years to process it into a reliable image of the subsurface that can be understood.

With STRYDE Lens, processing sequences can commence as soon as sufficient data is acquired, eliminating the necessity to wait until the seismic survey concludes as well as allowing the processing to get a head start in defining processing parameters for the final deliverables. This utilisation of the solution significantly shortens end-to-end seismic project timelines, resulting in substantial time and cost savings for clients, amounting to weeks or even months.

The solution operates in harmony with STRYDE's seismic recording devices and data acquisition system and works for the vast majority of seismic acquisition projects. It transforms the STRYDE acquisition system into a state-of-the-art, remotely accessible processing environment, allowing STRYDE’s processing team to execute in-field or in-country processing seamlessly.

Mike Popham, STRYDE CEO commented: “STRYDE Lens, our latest offering, solidifies our existing top-tier status in providing best-in-class seismic images at an unprecedented pace. Traditionally, our distinctive seismic acquisition technology empowered this capability by accelerating the acquisition of the raw data. When adopting STRYDE Lens, customers can now enjoy enhanced speed throughout both the acquisition and data processing phases of their seismic project.”

Chief Geophysicist at STRYDE, Amine Ourabah explains: “STRYDE Lens brings the processing service closer than ever to the acquisition phase. By enabling remote initiation of data processing on the same system where it's been acquired, companies can access an image of the subsurface very shortly after the end of the seismic survey, while keeping the data within the country – which is mandatory if data export is not permitted. This also facilitates best-in-class seismic processing geophysicists to collaborate on the data from any location globally, all while adhering to data export regulations.”

The effectiveness of the solution was recently demonstrated through the utilisation of STRYDE Lens to process a total of 200 kilometres of 2D seismic data lines in the Middle East. Employing STRYDE's Nimble acquisition system to acquire the data, the entire project was managed within the country using the STRYDE Nimble system, which was accessed remotely from London. A high-priority batch of seismic data was successfully delivered a month following the completion of the acquisition, playing a pivotal role in guiding drilling decisions.

Amine added: “By operating in this way, the service opens up access to expert, fast-track processing for companies in the Middle East and other regions where laws restrict data from leaving the country.”

In addition, the new solution reduces the need for expensive, local high-performance computing (HPC) solutions for products that do not need it. Local processing on the STRYDE system also reduces the number of data copies and data shipments which in turn reduces CAPEX for clients.

STRYDE reports that the service has the potential to create several new roles with the global company which has offices in London, Norway, Houston, and Dubai.

Learn more about STRYDE Lens here: https://strydefurther.com/what-we-do/stryde-lens

About STRYDE

Formed in August 2019, STRYDE helps organisations from around the globe to acquire an unparalleled understanding of the subsurface. As the creators of the world’s smallest, lightest and most affordable seismic nodes, who also offer fast-track data processing services, STRYDE enables high-density seismic to be affordable to any industry.

STRYDE’s customers benefit from a substantially reduced environmental footprint, reduced HSE risk, faster surveys and significant operational and logistical efficiencies before, during and after acquisition. Put simply, STRYDE’s products and services save customers money and time while enabling them to deliver the best quality seismic data.

To find out more about STRYDE please visit www.strydefurther.com or email sales@strydefurther.com.