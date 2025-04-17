Kaspersky’s annual Global Partner Conference, held from April 9th to 12th in Istanbul, brought together over 100 valued Kaspersky partners from across the globe to celebrate innovation, exchange ideas, and recognize shared success within the partner ecosystem.

Held with the participation of Kaspersky CEO, Eugene Kaspersky, and the company’s executive leadership team, the conference provided a platform for strategic dialogue, future-focused insights, and recognition of outstanding achievements across the channel. The agenda featured high-level discussions, deep dives into product strategy, and dedicated networking opportunities that further strengthened the global partner community.

A highlight of the event was the Partner Awards Ceremony, where Kaspersky honored outstanding partners for their achievements and contributions over the past year. Awards were presented in six categories, celebrating excellence across different areas of expertise. This year’s winners included:

Partner of the Year – Trillium Information Security Systems (Pakistan)

Breakthrough of the Year – Microhard (Brazil)

MSP Partner of the Year – ICTSlim (Netherlands)

MSSP Partner of the Year – Meridian Group (Italy)

Enterprise Partner of the Year – Bastion (Russia)

Distributor of the Year – SCOPE Middle East (UAE)

These awards reflect the unwavering dedication, technical excellence, and strategic impact of partners who have gone above and beyond in delivering Kaspersky cybersecurity solutions.

“The Global Partner Conference is a great networking opportunity to meet the Kaspersky team and partners from all over the world to align on our ambitions, exchange ideas, shape the future of our collaboration and celebrate success. At Kaspersky, we greatly appreciate the trust of our channel partners and feel proud to work with amazing people building a safer tomorrow,” said Inna Nazarova, Global Head of Channel at Kaspersky.

Kaspersky United Partner Program welcomes new partners, to know more about the Program, please follow the link.

