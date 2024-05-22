SAN MATEO, California, USA:- StreamSets, a Software AG company, today announced the availability of the StreamSets platform in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Azure, in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). StreamSets customers in the UAE can now take advantage of stronger data integration through the productive and trusted Azure cloud platform, with streamlined deployment and management.

The StreamSets platform provides modern data integration capabilities to deliver analytics-ready data through resilient and repeatable data ingestion and transformation pipelines. The unified platform improves team productivity, provides visibility and control, and insulates data pipelines from unexpected changes, enabling a data-driven enterprise.

Jake Zborowski, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp., said: “Microsoft welcomes the StreamSets platform to Azure Marketplace, where global customers can find, try, and buy from among thousands of partner solutions. Azure Marketplace and trusted partners like StreamSets help customers do more with less by increasing efficiency, buying confidently, and spending smarter.”

The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.

Learn more about the StreamSets platform on this page on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace.

Within the StreamSets platform, StreamSets-hosted Control Hub, is also now available in the Marketplace in the UAE. Control Hub provides a centralized control plane to operate all data pipelines across the enterprise with greater efficiency and control.

Rami Kichli, Senior Vice President, Software AG, Middle East and Turkey stated, “Integrating StreamSets into the Microsoft Azure Marketplace presents a significant growth opportunity, offering customers the ease and accessibility of our platform. With this, we’re putting the power of seamless data integration and transformative analytics directly into the hands of businesses. This partnership with Microsoft Azure will accelerate StreamSets’ regional adoption and growth trajectory by unlocking new opportunities for our collective customers.”

Dima Spivak, Vice President of Products, StreamSets, added: “It’s important to us that our customers have the ability to control where StreamSets Control Hub is deployed to ensure regulatory or corporate compliance. We’re thrilled to now offer support for deployments on Microsoft Azure in the UAE, where we’ve seen a tremendous amount of growth and innovation.”

About StreamSets

StreamSets, a Software AG company, eliminates data integration friction in complex hybrid and multi-cloud environments to keep pace with need-it-now business data demands. Our platform lets data teams unlock data — without ceding control — to enable a data-driven enterprise. Resilient and repeatable pipelines deliver analytics-ready data that improve real-time decision-making and reduce the costs and risks associated with data flow across an organization. That is why some of the largest companies in the world trust StreamSets to power millions of data pipelines for modern analytics, smart applications, and hybrid integration.