Doha, Qatar: Strategy& Middle East, a member of the PwC network, has expanded its senior presence in Qatar as part of its plans to support the nation’s flourishing business community and contribute to the Qatar National Vision 2030.

Strategy& Middle East aims to support a growing portfolio of work in the country, with plans to further expand its operational capabilities and invest in attracting and developing exceptional talent in Qatar over the coming years.



The firm first established its Doha office in 2010. It has been actively engaged in delivering a variety of strategy consulting and advisory services in Qatar, catering to both public and private sector clients. Drawing on its deep expertise, the firm closely collaborates with organizations across numerous industries. These include sectors such as technology, media and telecommunications, digital, financial services, healthcare, government as well as energy, resources and sustainability.

“Our expansion in Qatar bolsters our commitment to support the nation’s economic development and make a meaningful, lasting contribution to the Qatar National Vision 2030. As an at-scale strategic consultancy that is part of an international network, we will continue to bring our expertise in strategy development, our global reach, along with our understanding of the nuances of the Qatari market to help organizations flourish during times of change and opportunity,” said George Sarraf, Partner and Managing Director with Strategy& Middle East, part of the PwC network.

Leading the firm’s presence in Doha will be Strategy& Partner, Dr. Raed Kombargi, who will assume his new post as Doha Office Director. With a distinguished tenure at the firm, Raed previously spearheaded the company’s regional energy, resources, and sustainability practice.

“Under its visionary leadership, Qatar is experiencing transformative growth, propelled by a rapidly developing economy and a business-friendly environment. Our strategic expansion is tailored to better serve our clients and help them adapt to the rapidly evolving economic landscape,” added Dr. Raed Kombargi, Partner and Doha Office Director, with Strategy& Middle East, part of the PwC network.

Since the firm’s initial launch in the region in 1993, Strategy& Middle East has grown to an institution of more than 900 employees, serving clients from six regional offices – including Abu Dhabi, Beirut, Cairo, Doha, Dubai and Riyadh. The firm continues to help companies achieve significant transformational change, including entering new markets, developing new products, or restructuring their operations.

