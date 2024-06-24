Al Jomiah and Shell Lubricating company have signed a strategic partnership with Autolead to open and operate Shell service centers across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The signing ceremony was attended by the heads of both companies, highlighting the importance of this collaboration in delivering an exceptional customer experience.

The partnership includes launching a network of quick service centers under the Quick Lead brand, a subsidiary of Autolead, in collaboration with Shell Service Centers. The highest levels of quick maintenance services will be offered, ensuring an integrated experience for Quick Lead customers and Shell service centers in the Kingdom, leveraging Shell's advanced oil technology and innovative solutions. The partnership with Autolead, one of the specialists in the automotive aftermarket services in the Kingdom, offers a wide range of high-quality vehicle maintenance solutions and parts tailored to the needs of corporate and individual customers.

On this occasion, Mr. Saher Hashem, CEO of Al Jomiah and Shell Lubricating company, expressed his delight at the launch of this new partnership. He stated, "We are delighted to partner with Autolead, as we aim to deliver exceptional services to our customers. This partnership represents a significant step towards achieving our shared vision of providing integrated, high-quality automotive maintenance solutions and ensuring customer satisfaction that exceeds expectations. We are confident that this partnership will lead to significant developments in customer experience and strengthen our position in the market as leaders in this field."

Mr. Ahmed Saud Abbasi, CEO of Autolead, also commented, "The partnership with Al Jomiah and Shell enables us to provide the highest levels of automotive service in Saudi Arabia. It also underlines our commitment to providing innovative solutions and customer service that meets the highest global standards in automotive aftermarket services. This partnership offers us an opportunity to strengthen our capabilities and achieve sustainable growth in the local market."

