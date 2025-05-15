Innovative Educational Approach & Real-World Experiences Shape the Future of Security Work

Rabdan Security and Defence Institute hosts international panel on building trust between police and communities

Academy showcases immersive virtual reality experience in criminal investigation training

Global interest in Rabdan Academy’s integrated academic and vocational education model

Abu Dhabi – UAE: Rabdan Academy, a global leader in safety, security, defence, emergency preparedness and crisis management, concluded its strategic participation in the 4th edition of the World Police Summit, held under the theme "Shaping the Future of Policing." Over the course of three impactful days, the Academy contributed thought leadership, cutting-edge solutions, and future-focused discussions.

H.E. James Morse, President of Rabdan Academy, stated: “Our participation in the World Police Summit reflects our firm commitment to advancing modern policing concepts and exchanging expertise with leading global institutions. We strongly believe that building trust between law enforcement agencies and communities starts with high-quality education and training — a principle embedded in all our academic and vocational programs.”

Future-Oriented Education in Line with the Fifth Industrial Revolution

At its dedicated booth, the Academy presented a comprehensive showcase of its distinguished academic programs and advanced technologies aligned with the principles of the Fifth Industrial Revolution. These offerings are designed to meet the evolving demands of the security sector. Featured programs included: Master of Science in Policing and Security Leadership, Bachelor of Science in Policing and Security, Bachelor of Science in Defence and Security, and Crime Scene Program.

Virtual Reality Transforms Policing Education

Rabdan Academy introduced a pioneering virtual reality (VR) experience in the field of criminal investigation training, presented by Dr. Omer Ali Saifudeen, Assistant Dean for Graduate Studies, and Prof. Dr. Jaco Barkhuizen, Chair of the Policing & Security Program.

They demonstrated how immersive digital simulations can replicate multiple types of crime scenes, providing students with realistic scenarios that enhance their investigative and practical skills.

Visitors to the Academy's booth were invited to engage with this technology firsthand, which garnered strong interest from international delegations and law enforcement institutions, fostering opportunities for global knowledge exchange.

International Panel on Building Community Trust

On the sidelines of the summit, the Rabdan Security and Defence Institute (RSDI) hosted a high-level panel discussion titled “Building Community Trust in Security Institutions – Policing Models from the Gulf and Beyond.”

Moderated by Dr. Wan Zokhri bin Wan Idris, RSDI’s Interim Manager, the panel featured distinguished experts from Rabdan Academy: Prof. Dr. Jaco Barkhuizen, Chair of the Policing & Security Program, Dr. Omer Ali Saifudeen, Assistant Dean for Graduate Studies, and Dr. Eric Halford, Associate Researcher and Associate Professor.

The discussion highlighted successful international case studies and pioneering approaches to fostering trust between law enforcement agencies and the public, drawing on experiences from the UAE, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Scandinavia, and South Africa.

Global Interest in Rabdan’s Dual Education Model

Rabdan Academy’s globally unique model of integrated academic and vocational education attracted significant interest from international delegations and institutions.

The Academy offers flexible, short-term professional development courses aligned with the UAE National Qualifications Framework and global professional standards. These are integrated with its academic programs (Diploma, Bachelor’s, and Master’s), all focused on the same specialized sectors: safety, security, defence, emergency preparedness and crisis management.

The Academy’s Vocational Education team emphasized that these programs are designed to meet the functional and operational needs of specific roles. They combine theoretical and applied knowledge through advanced field training programs, ensuring graduates are well-equipped for real-world challenges.

Rabdan Academy is a government-owned world-class education institution established to coordinate and enhance learning outcomes for organisations and individuals in the Safety, Security, Defence, Emergency Preparedness and Crisis Management (SSDEC) Sectors.

The Academy was officially established under Law No. 7 for 2013, issued by the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and is accredited by the UAE’s Commission for Academic Accreditation (CAA) of the Ministry of Education.

The Academy is the world’s first higher education institution specializing in the SSDEC domain to achieve a top "5-Star" rating in six key categories of the QS Stars University Rating System: Teaching, Facilities, Employability, Global Engagement, Academic Development, and Good Governance.

As a unique institution, the Academy provides learning in a dual approach, combining academic and vocational education in one place, whilst recognising prior learning and experience and providing accredited and transferable credit from course to course and job to job. For more information, please visit https://ra.ac.ae/

