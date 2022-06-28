Abu Dhabi: A new partnership was announced today between Strata Manufacturing, a UAE-based Digital Factory pioneer, Hyperganic, an AI-based engineering platform company with offices in Germany and Singapore, and German industrial 3D printing company EOS to build the world's most energy-efficient residential air conditioner (A/C) system. The partnership is a result of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology’s efforts to facilitate industrial collaboration, which is in line with its strategy to create an attractive business environment for local and international investors in the industrial sector, support the growth of national industries, stimulate the adoption of innovation and advanced technology in industrial systems and solutions, and enhance the country’s status as a leading destination for the industries of the future.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) is projecting that energy demand from air conditioners will triple by 2050 – which is the equivalent to adding 10 new devices every second for the next 28 years. A/C units today account for 10 percent of all global electricity usage, which proves how crucial it is to reduce their energy consumption to satisfy environmental requirements.

The three partners signed the agreement at an official ceremony witnessed by the UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, H.E. Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology, H.E. Sara Al Amiri and Musabbeh Al Kaabi, CEO of UAE Investments at Mubadala Investment Company. The agreement was signed by Lin Kayser, CEO and Founder of Hyperganic, Dr. Hans Langer, Founder of EOS and a 3D printing pioneer, and Ismail Ali Abdullah, CEO of Strata Manufacturing.

Under the agreement, the partners will combine Hyperganic's Algorithmic Engineering approach with the industrial metal 3D printing process pioneered by EOS, and Strata's digital technologies, to produce a residential A/C unit that is up to 10 times more efficient than standard models – and, as such, will be highly coveted in global markets. The companies plan to show project updates at the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) COP28 UAE to be hosted in Expo City Dubai in 2023.

Hyperganic announced they will open their UAE Engineering Office at the beginning of July. Their team, which is set to grow to 20 engineers by the end of 2023, will cooperate with Strata's team and the EOS team on implementing the project.

On the occasion of the signing, H.E. Dr Sultan Al Jaber said: “In line with the directives of our leadership to support and develop the national industrial sector, the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology aims to develop a national industrial ecosystem able to create the kind of partnerships that develop and manufacture innovative local products. This exciting new technology is an ideal example of innovation driving sustainable development and creating a positive economic impact.”

He added: “The partnership between Hyperganic, EOS and Strata demonstrates how the UAE’s manufacturing sector can develop and launch homegrown products that are globally competitive and cater to demand in domestic and international markets. The development of competitive, marketable products is facilitated by an ecosystem of enablers, incentives and unique advantages that will empower the growth of the UAE’s industrial sector and deliver a positive impact on the national economy.”

H.E. Sara Al Amiri, Minister of State for Public Education and Future Technology, said: "This positive partnership represents a great addition to the UAE’s industrial ecosystem and reaffirms MoIAT’s role in attracting global partnerships, especially industrial partnerships between UAE companies and global, innovative companies that deploy advanced technology and 4IR solutions. The partnership is in line with the leadership's vision of transforming the UAE into a global hub for industries that rely on advanced technology."

Musabbeh Al Kaabi, CEO of UAE Investments at Mubadala Investment Company said:

“As a responsible investor, Mubadala plays a key role in reinforcing the UAE’s energy and sustainability strategy through our portfolio of global investments. This partnership between Strata, Hyperganic and EOS is testament to the strength of a 'Made in the Emirates’ brand, through Strata’s emphasis on embracing digital transformation. Our collaboration with Hyperganic and EOS is in line with Strata’s new strategy to expand its business beyond the aerospace sector, further contributing to our role in the UAE’s economic diversification and strengthening the UAE’s position as a global industrial hub.”

Lin Kayser, CEO and Founder of Hyperganic, said: "Our mission at Hyperganic is to use technology to help solve humanity's toughest challenges. The UAE is a place where the best talent works, and the country's vision for the future is uniquely clear in today's world. When we came to the UAE, we found alignment on goals, brilliant people, and the right partners. I couldn't imagine a more suitable place to collaborate on this important project."

Ismail Ali Abdulla, CEO of Strata, said: "This partnership is an inspiring model for industrial pioneers in terms of benefiting from the nation's attractive industrial environment and the advantages and capabilities provided by the UAE, which stimulate partnerships based on innovation, creativity and expansion in modern industrial sectors. Here, I must commend MoIAT's role, which crafted a conducive environment for investments and building partnerships, especially through the Make in the Emirates campaign; an open invitation for investors, manufacturers and innovators to invest in the UAE's industrial sector. "

He added, "Through this project, we will work with Hyperganic and EOS on building the advanced technological manufacturing processes necessary for the product's success. This partnership is a real leap for Strata, which is based on investing in 4IR technologies and building new avenues for industry. This aligns with Strata's strategy for advanced industries and helps realize the national vision for developing the industrial sector and conducting partnerships based on innovative solutions.”

Dr. Hans J. Langer, industrial 3D-printing pioneer and founder of EOS, stated: "Our company advocates sustainability, and this project cannot succeed without deeply integrating engineering and manufacturing. We will work closely with our UAE-based partners to significantly advance state-of-the-art technology."