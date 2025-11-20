Strata launch a new production line for the Airbus A320 program

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Strata Manufacturing PJSC (“Strata”), the advanced manufacturing company wholly owned by Mubadala Investment Company, has signed a strategic Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with Airbus, the global aerospace leader, to manufacture the Ailerons for the Airbus A320 models.

The signing of the MoA represents a major milestone for Strata, underscoring its continued commitment to advancing strategic partnerships within the aerospace sector. The agreement was signed by Sara Abdulla Al Memari, Acting Chief Executive Officer of Strata Manufacturing, and Nicola Coombs, VP - Ho Aerostructures Wing Procurement from Airbus, in the presence of Dr Bakheet Al Katheeri, Chief Executive Officer of Mubadala’s UAE Investments Platform and Ismail Ali Abdulla, Executive Director of the UAE Clusters unit within UAE Investments platform and Managing Director of Strata, alongside Wouter Van Wersch, EVP International and Executive Vice President Airbus Africa and Middle East representing Airbus.

Under this new partnership, Strata will supply 50% of Airbus demand for A320 family Aileron to support the production of its A320 Family, which has a backlog of over 7,000 aircraft. As Airbus ramps up its planned production rate. Strata is expected to manufacture Ailerons at their facility in Al Ain, with an Emiratization rate of 50% — including engineers and production technicians.

Ismail Ali Abdulla, Managing Director of Strata, said: “For over 17 years, our partnership with Airbus has been a journey of innovation, excellence, and shared ambition. Today, this collaboration reaches new heights as we expand our portfolio to include Ailerons for the Airbus A320 family high rate program"— a first for Strata and a significant step forward in scale and capability.

This achievement reflects the exceptional dedication of our team, the quality of our products, and our unwavering commitment to advancing the global aerospace industry under the proud mark of ‘Made with pride in the UAE’. Strata’s growing role as a trusted, first-tier supplier to the world’s leading aircraft manufacturers is a source of pride for our nation and a testament to the UAE’s growing influence in advanced manufacturing and aviation.”

Wouter Van Wersch, EVP International and Executive Vice President Airbus Africa and Middle East representing Airbus said: "The trust and excellence demonstrated by Strata and Mubadala throughout our nearly two-decade partnership make them the natural choice for this critical new work package. This agreement for A320 Ailerons is a testament to Strata's advanced capabilities and will be essential in supporting Airbus’ production ramp-up. We are proud to build on this long standing relationship and further solidify the UAE's vital role in our global industrial footprint."

This new collaboration comes as an addition to the long-standing partnership between Strata and Airbus, which began in 2008, with the first A330 inboard flaps delivered in 2010. Since then, the collaboration has evolved into a relationship built on trust, operational excellence, and shared success across multiple Airbus programs and is expected to further grow with work packages for the A400M, should the UAE select the aircraft.

Strata remain committed to nurturing and empowering Emirati talent, investing in the training and development of engineers and technicians, and enabling them to reach the highest standards of excellence in aerospace manufacturing. The company continues to set benchmarks in advanced manufacturing, leveraging innovation, technology, and global partnerships to strengthen the UAE’s position as a hub for the aerospace industry.