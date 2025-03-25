Storagetech™, a global leader in designing and manufacturing storage tank equipment, is proud to announce the successful completion of a tailor-made external floating roof mechanical seal order for Saudi Aramco Jubail Refinery Company (SASREF) in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Storagetech™ was responsible for the design, material supply, fabrication, packaging, and installation supervision of scissor-type primary, secondary, and fabric mechanical shoe seals for three storage tanks with diameters of 60.96m, 43.89m, and 29.26m. The project required customized solutions to accommodate SASREF’s existing tank configurations and seal orientation, ensuring a precise fit for their operational needs.

The project was carried out in strict compliance with the latest API (American Petroleum Institute) standards, ensuring a high-performance sealing system that enhances safety, minimizes emissions, and improves tank efficiency. The project also plays a crucial role in minimizing vapor loss and emission control, aligning with Saudi Vision 2030’s commitment to environmental protection. By implementing advanced sealing technologies, Storagetech™ contributes to the safety of operations while protecting the environment from harmful emissions.

With extensive expertise, Storagetech™ supplied mechanical shoe seals made from PTFE-coated woven fiberglass fabric to enhance chemical resistance and temperature endurance. The solution was carefully designed to withstand harsh environmental conditions and volatile hydrocarbons while maintaining peak performance.

A key factor in the success of this project was Storagetech™’s ability to tailor solutions to client requirements. Working closely with SASREF, Storagetech™ ensured seamless integration of the sealing systems into the refinery’s existing tanks.

“This project underscores our commitment to delivering high-quality, customized tank sealing solutions that meet the most stringent industry standards,” said Can Öcal, Marketing & Communication Manager at Storagetech™. Our R&D team is continuously working on various material performance studies and real-time seal performance tests to ensure our products meet the highest industry benchmarks. “We take pride in our ability to provide SASREF with a high-performance sealing system that ensures safety, efficiency, and compliance with API regulations.”

With over 40 years of experience in mechanical seal and storage tank equipment manufacturing, Storagetech™ provides innovative solutions for oil & gas, petrochemical, water, and industrial applications worldwide. “Storagetech™ also operates a company in KSA Dammam to provide dedicated local support for our customers in the region,” said Ahmed Abdalaziz, KSA Sales Engineer at Storagetech™.