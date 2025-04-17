Ras Al Khaimah, UAE: Stirling Hospitality Advisors, one of the leading boutique advisory firms in the region, proudly announces its second strategic collaboration with master developer Marjan to oversee the pre-opening and launch phase of Rove Hotels Al Marjan Island, which officially opened its doors on April 1, 2025.

As lead advisor on this landmark project, Stirling Hospitality Advisors was appointed by Marjan under an asset management contract to oversee the full pre-opening of Rove Hotels’ vibrant new beachfront resort on Al Marjan Island. Led by Nayla Chowdhury, Senior Director of Asset Management, the team oversaw critical aspects, including budgeting, timeline management, and the seamless delivery of key project milestones. Drawing on extensive industry experience, Stirling Hospitality Advisors played a pivotal role in delivering a successful launch setting a new benchmark in hospitality excellence in the region.

Rove Al Marjan Island represents the latest success in Stirling Hospitality Advisors’ growing portfolio and their second collaboration with Marjan after the celebrated launch of Mövenpick Al Marjan Island. Stirling’s reappointment as asset manager reflects their proven ability to deliver at every stage, from strategic planning and pre-opening to operational execution. Their deep regional expertise and performance-driven approach were instrumental in Mövenpick’s success and pivotal in earning Marjan’s confidence for the launch of Rove Hotel’s first property outside of Dubai.

Tatiana Veller, Managing Director of Stirling Hospitality Advisors, said: “We are thrilled to have successfully delivered Rove Hotels’ debut property in Ras Al Khaimah and to have been once again entrusted as lead advisors by Marjan. The opening marks another milestone in our growing regional portfolio and reflects our continued commitment to excellence in asset management. We look forward to seeing this vibrant new hotel thrive as a flagship beachfront destination for the brand.”

The 441-key beachfront resort will cater to a new generation of value-conscious leisure travellers, featuring a selection of interconnecting rooms for families and a focus on connectivity via the latest technology. Guests can also expect to see Rove’s trademark pops of colour, with a trove of artworks dotted throughout the property that take inspiration from the natural setting of Al Marjan Island.

Paul Bridger, Chief Operating Officer of Rove Hotels, added: “Rove Al Marjan Island is a strategic fit to our ambition of offering the Rove experience to new locations within the UAE. With its booming tourism sector, Ras Al Khaimah welcomes visitors from all over the world, and the upcoming Rove Hotel will serve the young and young-at-heart travellers with our focus on providing reliable, modern, fuss-free, and super-efficient service.”

Stirling’s reputation for delivering exceptional results coupled with its strong relationships within the RAK hospitality and investment sector, makes it a trustworthy partner of choice when it comes to new hotel projects.

With headquarters in RAK, Stirling Hospitality Advisors currently asset manages over 3,500 hotel rooms in three countries and is responsible for a hotel and resort portfolio valued at over USD 1.25 billion.