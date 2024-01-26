This is the second in a series of expert talks presented by Stern at NYUAD.

Abu Dhabi: Stern at NYU Abu Dhabi (NYUAD) will host a public talk about key issues every real estate investor should consider when deploying capital in today’s smarter, faster, hotter, and more unpredictable world.

Taking place on Wednesday, January 31, Director of the Chao-Hon Chen Institute for Global Real Estate Finance at NYU Stern Sam Chandan will discuss how our relationship to real estate is evolving more rapidly than ever, and highlight the subsequent implications for investment strategies in the field. He will also address the effect of hybrid work arrangements, new technologies, and the growing impact of climate change on urban areas in redefining opportunities for real estate development, investment, and financing.

The establishment of Stern at NYUAD was announced last September by the NYU Stern School of Business (NYU Stern) and NYU Abu Dhabi. With educational modules in both Abu Dhabi and New York, the one-year full-time MBA program will provide students the opportunity to build careers in the MENA region. Stern at NYUAD is now accepting applications for the academic year 2024-2025, with the next deadline set for March 11.

Listings Information

Event: Stern at NYUAD Presents: Rethinking Cities and Real Estate Investment with NYU Stern Professor Sam Chandan

Date: Wednesday, January 31 at 6-8:30pm

Venue: NYU Abu Dhabi Conference Center (A6)

About Sam Chandan

Sam Chandan is Director of the Chao-Hon Chen Institute for Global Real Estate Finance at NYU Stern, home to the school’s applied real estate research initiatives, industry and policy engagement, and undergraduate and MBA real estate programs. His research interests include real estate capital market, urban epidemiology, and the preparedness of global cities and other systemically important urban areas in managing and mitigating novel public health threats. Among his many honors, Professor Chandan is a Fellow of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (FRICS), the Royal Society for Public Health (FRSPH), and the Real Estate Research Institute (RERI), and a contributing member of the American Society for Microbiology (ASM), and holds an honorary appointment as the Economist Laureate of the Real Estate Lenders Association.