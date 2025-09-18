Sterling Perfumes Industries, the global fragrance and beauty powerhouse, continues to scale rapidly, maintaining 8–10 percent year-on-year growth over the past three years and achieving a multi-billion-dollar valuation. Looking ahead, the company aims to break previous revenue records, double its presence in travel retail, and strengthen digital sales. Every three seconds, a Sterling product finds a new customer somewhere in the world.

Innovation and sustainability remain central to Sterling’s strategy. Approximately 10 percent of turnover is reinvested in R&D annually, collaborating with global master perfumers and local artisans. Sterling is also phasing out single-use plastics, introducing recyclable packaging, and operating energy-efficient plants in the UAE, demonstrating that responsible growth and innovation can go hand in hand.

Success is measured not only in commercial growth but in cultural influence. By 2026, Sterling aims for one product in every household, impacting one billion lives daily. Each brand has a strategic role: ARMAF in global fragrance, COSMO in democratizing beauty, Hamidi preserving heritage, Risala inspiring youth, and Beauté defining prestige cosmetics.

Sterling recently hosted an exclusive “The Timeless Collective” meet at The Agenda, Media City, bringing together Dubai bling and international creators. Guests explored multi-sensory brand zones for ARMAF, Hamidi, Risala, COSMO Cosmetics, and ARMAF Beauté, experiencing firsthand the diversity and innovation of Sterling’s portfolio.

"These initiatives represent more than campaigns; they are cultural moments," said Hamza Fakhruddin, Managing Partner at Sterling Perfumes Industries LLC. "By bridging our product innovation with digital storytelling and competitive engagement, we are setting new standards for how beauty brands interact with audiences worldwide."

The event also served as the curtain-raiser for The Timeless Million, a gamified social media challenge offering AED 1,000,000 at the Vault Showdown Finale during Beautyworld Middle East on October 26, 2025. The initiative aims to scale ARMAF’s Instagram and TikTok communities to over one million followers, transforming digital platforms into arenas for creativity, engagement and cultural influence.

Through these initiatives, Sterling Perfumes continues to push boundaries, uniting scale, innovation and culture to redefine the future of beauty and fragrance.

