Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Stellantis Middle East, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Siemens to jointly develop smart EV charging infrastructure technologies for the Middle East. This includes creating packaged solutions for customers, and electrification of Last Mile delivery services in Middle East markets.

Signed during a ceremony held at the Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition (WETEX 2022) at Dubai World Trade Centre, the MoU marks the official launch of the partnership between the two entities through which technologies for electric delivery vehicles will be deployed.

Stellantis in Middle East and Africa is committed to its electrification goals in the region. The company expanded its future vision earlier this month by unveiling Dare Forward 2030, its bold strategic plan for the coming decade aiming to drive Stellantis to be leaders of the energy transition and transform all facets of mobility in the region. Through delivering innovative, clean, safe, and affordable mobility solutions to its customers, employees, and planet, Stellantis aims to become the industry champion in climate change and aims to achieve net carbon Zero by 2038 with 50% carbon emission reduction.

Siemens has developed technology that will accelerate the adoption of EVs by speeding up charging times and creating smarter, more efficient power grids. In June 2022, the United Arab Emirates’ Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure said it would deploy ten Siemens Sicharge D 160 kW ultra-fast chargers on the highways in Ras Al Khaimah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain and Fujairah. All are cloud-connected devices which allow operators to monitor and manage the chargers remotely.

Markus Leithe, Group Managing Director at Stellantis Middle East, commented: “With our Dare Forward strategic plans launched globally and in the Middle East and Africa, we are proud to partner with Siemens as we continue our path to full electrification execution and offer advanced technology at affordable prices such as deployment of EV charging technologies, and expanding our electrification strategy by supplying electric delivery vehicles, as well as providing electrification solutions to our customers.”

“We look forward to working with Stellantis Middle East on this important partnership that demonstrates our commitment to supporting sustainability programs across the region,” said Helmut von Struve, the Chief Executive Officer of Siemens in the Middle East. “Siemens is proud to be a part of initiatives that embrace an electrical mobility ecosystem and contribute to the net zero targets set by various countries in the Middle East.”

The partnership between Siemens and Stellantis in the Middle East will also entail technical workshops, trainings, and joint customer visits, with the aim of driving electrification in the region as the people and governments across the Middle East increasingly focus on protecting the environment.

