The range is certified to GCC standards and tested for reliable performance in regional heat conditions

Launch strengthens Stellantis’ offering for post-warranty customers and independent workshops

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Stellantis Middle East continues its Independent Aftermarket (IAM) range expansion with the regional launch of bproauto automotive batteries. The new range is certified to GCC standards and built for reliable performance in regional high temperature conditions. Offered under the trusted Mopar umbrella, the expanded bproauto portfolio offers independent workshops and vehicle owners a dependable parts solution backed by Stellantis with OEM quality.

The new batteries are field tested under Middle East conditions to ensure durability. They are compatible with the majority of vehicles on GCC roads and meet over 95 percent of current market demand. These batteries are offered with a 12-month warranty.

bproauto is a Stellantis’ dedicated aftermarket brand designed to support post-warranty customers and independent service providers with practical and cost-effective parts. The wider portfolio includes air, oil, and cabin filters, brake pads, and brake rotors. It also features bproauto Engine Oil in four viscosity grades: 5W30, 5W40, 20W50, and 5W20, formulated to suit Middle East driving conditions. All non-battery components in the bproauto range carry a two-year warranty.

Adis Omeragic, Head of Parts & Services at Stellantis Middle East, said: “The addition of bproauto batteries to our portfolio reinforces our commitment to delivering practical and reliable solutions that help reduce the Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) for our customers. This launch is specifically aimed at offering a more affordable, dependable battery option for the region, enhancing value for independent workshops and vehicle owners while supporting long-term partner growth and customer trust.”

bproauto now covers the majority of core maintenance needs in the GCC and is available through Stellantis Middle East’s authorized aftermarket network. The brand is a key part of Stellantis’ strategy in the region, strengthening support for local workshops and building confidence among vehicle owners.

