Stellantis urges customers in the Middle East to act immediately and check if their vehicle is affected via the Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) tool

Repairs are free of charge

Affected brands include Citroën, DS Automobiles, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, and Opel

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Stellantis Middle East is issuing a reminder recall campaign for specific vehicles equipped with Takata airbag inflators across its Citroën, DS Automobiles, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, and Opel brands. Owners of affected models are strongly urged to check their Vehicle Identification Number (VIN), and if affected, schedule a free-of-charge airbag replacement at an authorized service center.

The airbag inflators, manufactured by the Japanese supplier Takata, can degrade over time, especially in hot and humid climates like the Middle East. In the event of a collision, a ruptured inflator can project sharp metal fragments into the vehicle cabin, posing a risk of serious injury or even death. Many of the affected vehicles are over 10 years old, and current owners may not be aware they are driving a vehicle equipped with a faulty airbag.

The recall covers millions of vehicles globally and continues to be one of the largest automotive safety campaigns in history.

To assist customers in identifying whether their vehicle is affected, Stellantis has launched a VIN Check Tool, available online at www.recall.stellantis.com/#/takata. All Middle East customers of Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and RAM can also check their status through MOPAR Middle East at Mopar Middle East – Service & Parts.

If the vehicle is confirmed to be affected, customers should contact their nearest authorized dealer to schedule a free airbag replacement. Owners of Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, or RAM vehicles may also book appointments through the Mopar Middle East website.

Vehicles potentially affected (model years vary by market):

Chrysler

Chrysler 300 (2005 – 2015)

Dodge

Dodge Magnum (2005)

Dodge Durango (2004 – 2009)

Dodge Dakota (2006 – 2008)

Dodge Charger (2006 – 2015)

Dodge Challenger (2008 – 2014)

Jeep

Jeep Wrangler (2007 – 2016)

RAM

Ram 1500 (2004 – 2008)

Ram 2500 (2003 – 2008)

Ram 3500 (2003 – 2008)

Citroën

Citroen C3 (2011 2017)

Citroen C4 (20122017)

Citroen C Zero (2015)

Citroën DS3 (2011 – 2016)

Citroën DS4 (2011 – 2017)

Citroën DS5 (2013 – 2017)

Opel

Opel Astra H (2005 – 2013)

Opel Astra J (2010 – 2018)

Opel Cascada (2014 – 2018)

Opel Mokka (2013 – 2017)

Opel Vectra C (2006 – 2008)

Opel Zafira C (2013 – 2017)

Opel Meriva B (2013 – 2015)

Opel Signum (2007)

This replacement is free-of-charge and should be completed as soon as possible. Middle East owners of these models are strongly urged to check their VINs and contact an authorized service provider immediately to schedule a free-of-charge airbag replacement.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE: STLA / Euronext Milan: STLAM / Euronext Paris: STLAP) is one of the world's leading automakers and a mobility provider. Its storied and iconic brands embody the passion of their visionary founders and today’s customers in their innovative products and services, including Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS Automobiles, Fiat, Jeep®, Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, Vauxhall, Free2move and Leasys. Powered by our diversity, we lead the way the world moves – aspiring to become the greatest sustainable mobility tech company, not the biggest, while creating added value for all stakeholders as well as the communities in which it operates.