Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: stc tv is playing a pivotal role in advancing the esports sector in Saudi Arabia by supporting the Esports World Cup (EWC), being held in Riyadh for the first time at "Riyadh Boulevard City" until August 25, 2024. The event will be comprehensively covered across five dedicated TV channels, leveraging the advanced technical resources and capabilities of the stc Group to provide an unparalleled experience and exceptional tournament coverage.

With the largest prize pool ever awarded in esports, amounting to $60 million, stc tv immerses viewers in the heart of the excitement. The platform enables audiences to watch the 22 competitions, alongside detailed analyses and interviews with players and coaches, all through high-quality broadcasts on three live channels. Additionally, the "stc tv EWC Legends" channel offers exclusive and specialized coverage of the event in Arabic, while the "stc tv EWC" channel provides broadcasts in English, ensuring esports enthusiasts can watch all events and activities of the tournament seamlessly.

stc tv also offers esports fans the flexibility to watch the championship at their convenience with a replay feature available for up to 14 days after the initial broadcast. Additionally, the live broadcast of the tournament can be accessed through the stc play platform via its website, stcplay.gg, ensuring that viewers can stay connected to the action wherever they are.

These efforts align with stc Group's commitment to fostering the growth of the gaming and esports sector in line with Saudi Vision 2030. By supporting the tournament as an Elite and Founding Partner of the inaugural Esports World Cup, stc Group aims to deliver unprecedented experiences in the EWC, further establishing Saudi Arabia as a global hub for esports.

The stc tv platform excels in delivering a premier streaming service that offers the best regional and global content to audiences across MENA region. The platform offers 150+ live and free to air local and international channels, as well as a unified content library boasting 28,000 titles. This extensive library spans a wide range of engaging series, exclusive documentaries, and kids' programs, catering to all tastes. Among its exclusive offerings are shows from major partners such as STARZPLAY, Discovery+, Cartoon Network, Boomerang, and other top entertainment content providers.