Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) has received three prestigious awards from stc during the service provider’s recent 10th Partner Day Ceremony. Derived from stc’s DARE 2.0 strategic framework, the awards recognize organizations that have significantly contributed to achieving stc's strategic objectives while supporting the region’s wider digital transformation.

Ericsson’s honors comprised of a ‘Strategy Partner’ award for Ericsson’s work in digitalization and two “Rawafed” awards for its commitment to innovation and workforce development. Ericsson was awarded the digitalization award for successfully transforming stc’s Network Managed Services delivery models through the introduction of automation and machine learning, ensuring high-quality network services across Riyadh and Jeddah. The digitalization award also recognized Ericsson's efforts in enhancing the zero-touch capabilities of stc’s Network Operations Centers (NOC), which have improved zero-touch network operations while resolving issues automatically without NOC involvement.

Under the Rawafed category, the innovation award recognized Ericsson’s efforts to foster collaborative research and development partnerships with educational institutions in Saudi Arabia, and for driving 5G for businesses across the Kingdom. The workforce development award praised Ericsson’s role in driving Saudization through a variety of initiatives including Ericsson's skill-developing graduate programs and achieving 100% Saudization of stc’s Network Operations Centers (NOC).

Mathias Johansson, Vice President and Head of Customer Unit Saudi Arabia and Egypt at Ericsson Middle East and Africa says: “Today, we are honored to be recognized for our contributions in helping stc pioneer the digital future of the Kingdom, applying innovative technologies and solutions that enhance operations and augment customer experiences across Saudi Arabia. Through continued collaboration with stc, we look forward to playing a role in helping Saudi Arabia realize the various digital transformation goals under Vision 2030.”

-Ends-

FOLLOW US:

https://www.twitter.com/ericsson

https://www.facebook.com/ericsson

https://www.linkedin.com/company/ericsson

MORE INFORMATION AT:

Ericsson Newsroom

media.relations@ericsson.com

investor.relations@ericsson.com

ABOUT ERICSSON:

Ericsson enables communications service providers to capture the full value of connectivity. The company’s portfolio spans the business areas Networks, Cloud Software and Services, Enterprise Wireless Solutions, and Technologies and New Businesses. It is designed to help our customers go digital, increase efficiency and find new revenue streams. Ericsson’s innovation investments have delivered the benefits of mobility and mobile broadband to billions of people globally. Ericsson stock is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on Nasdaq New York. www.ericsson.com