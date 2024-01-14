Manama, Bahrain: Bahrain’s most innovative and accessible mobile wallet for digital financial transactions, stc pay, has announced a strategic partnership with Mastercard. The collaboration is set to elevate subscribers’ experience while extending value-added benefits that align with their lifestyles and aspirations.

The partnership builds on stc pay and Mastercard’s shared commitment to advancing Bahrain’s digital payment landscape by simplifying card transactions and providing a seamless, secure, and efficient payment journey. Moreover, it will enable stc pay Bahrain to introduce new card products that not only meet but exceed the expectations of consumers in today's fast-paced digital era.

Commenting on the collaboration, Eng. Nezar Banabeela, stc Bahrain CEO and Chairman of stc pay, said, "We are delighted to partner with Mastercard to set new benchmarks in innovation and convenience, creating an exceptional digital payment experience. By combining our expertise, our subscribers will have access to a comprehensive range of features and value-added benefits that go beyond traditional payment methods, making every day digital payments simpler, faster, and more rewarding."

Adam Jones, Country General Manager, MENA Central at Mastercard, said, “As a global pioneer in payment innovation and technology, Mastercard is dedicated to elevating consumer experience, digitizing societies and driving financial inclusion in Bahrain. Our partnership with stc pay Bahrain will provide a seamless digital experience and foster adoption and usage of digital payments in the Kingdom.”

Integrated into the stc pay app, the stc pay prepaid cards enable customers to shop for goods and services anytime, anywhere across various local and international retailers.

stc pay is one of the Kingdom’s leading mobile wallets that provides local and international transfers, prepaid cards, bill payments, offers, and more. stc pay, officially licensed by the Central Bank of Bahrain, offers financial services that are fast, secure, and easy for modern everyday life. stc pay has been instrumental in empowering the low-income expat workforce, previously unbanked by the financial services sector, with a secure, affordable, and convenient way to address financial needs.

About stc Bahrain

stc Bahrain, a subsidiary of stc Group, is the fastest-growing, most innovative telecommunication operator in Bahrain. Since its inception in 2010, stc Bahrain revolutionized the telecommunications industry in the Kingdom of Bahrain and quickly became a market leader, a position that it kept to this day through investing in next-generation technologies and introducing innovative solutions to the people of Bahrain. In 2018, stc Bahrain disrupted fintech with its stc pay ecosystem of services.

stc Bahrain made many local, regional and global breakthroughs, earning it over 20 awards in just nine years for being the best, widest and fastest network that connects people with an empowering host of products and services. Its persistent dedication to innovation has positioned it as a driving force in delivering telecommunication, digital and mobile financial services for everyday customers, homes and businesses. Together with a broad spectrum of benefits and customizable offerings that provide utmost control and flexibility in a world of evolving digital needs, stc Bahrain today has not only become the preferred Telecommunications network in Bahrain, but also the most forward-looking fearless disruptor in Telecommunication and Fintech.

Mastercard is a global technology company in the payments industry. Our mission is to connect and power an inclusive, digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere by making transactions safe, simple, smart and accessible. Using secure data and networks, partnerships and passion, our innovations and solutions help individuals, financial institutions, governments and businesses realize their greatest potential. With connections across more than 210 countries and territories, we are building a sustainable world that unlocks priceless possibilities for all.