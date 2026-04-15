Manama, Bahrain – stc pay Bahrain, Bahrain's most innovative and accessible mobile wallet for digital financial transactions, announced a strategic partnership with Global Payment Services (GPS), a Bahrain-based payment infrastructure provider and leading enabler of secure and innovative digital payment solutions in the Kingdom and across the region. This collaboration is part of stc pay’s ongoing investment in building a secure, scalable, and world-class digital payment infrastructure for the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The partnership enables stc pay to enhance its card and digital payment services by leveraging GPS’s 20+ years of payment processing expertise. It will strengthen the reliability, scalability, and security of stc pay’s ecosystem, specifically supporting cards and the digital payment transactions. This initiative expands stc pay’s interoperability with global payment networks and reinforces its commitment to supporting the growth and innovation of Bahrain's digital economy.

Metin Zavrak, CEO of stc pay commented: "Our commitment at stc pay is to provide our customers with the most advanced and secure digital payment experience. This strategic partnership with GPS represents a significant investment in our core infrastructure. By leveraging their deep expertise, we are enhancing our card and digital payment services, ensuring they are not only seamless but also built on a foundation of unparalleled security and reliability for the future."

Ali Arab, General Manager at Global Payment Services (GPS), commented: "The collaboration with stc pay highlights GPS’s continued evolution as a trusted digital payments partner. As we expand beyond our core banking client base, we are leveraging decades of expertise to deliver secure processing services of cards and the digital payments, alongside comprehensive card personalization solutions. Together, these capabilities reinforce our commitment to supporting the growth of innovative digital payment ecosystems."

This partnership reaffirms stc pay’s dedication to driving the future of finance in the region, providing customers with innovative solutions and contributing to Bahrain's vision as a leading fintech hub.