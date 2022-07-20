Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: As part of its ongoing commitment to curating rewarding digital experiences that offer consumers added ease, comfort, and peace of mind, stc pay — Saudi Arabia's leading mobile wallet — has launched a unique double cashback summer campaign.

Until the 15th of August 2022, stc pay customers will be given the opportunity to enjoy double cashback on international purchases with stc pay Visa cards — with no cap. The offer is applicable to all stc pay Visa cards, including the stc pay classic, platinum, and signature cards.

For the campaign's duration, stc pay classic card users will be rewarded with 1% instant cashback, platinum card users will be rewarded with 1.4% cashback, and signature card users will get 2% cashback.

Eligible transactions include international Point of Service (POS) and e-commerce purchases. Purchases from international companies based in Saudi are also eligible for double cashback.

At stc pay, customers are the number one priority. stc pay keeps its customers in mind and aims to positively impact their lives with its range of innovative services, offerings, and experiences. Its double cashback summer campaign underlines its commitment to consumers across the region, demonstrating its dedication to redefining financial services for the better.

