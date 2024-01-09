Manama, Bahrain – stc pay Bahrain, one of the Kingdom’s leading mobile wallets, has concluded its "Transfer & Win BIG" campaign aimed at promoting its International Money Transfer service by announcing the winner Mr. Rahul Panthappad. Through this campaign, stc Pay customers who transfer money to their home countries were able to enter a monthly raffle draw for a chance to win exciting prizes.

In its final month, the promotion, which was launched in August, has received tremendous participation, offering customers the opportunity to win the second car a brand-new 2023 KIA SELTOS car - the grand prize of the campaign. In addition, the first car KIA CERATO, and a total of 10 iPhone 14 Pro devices have been given away throughout the duration of the promotion. The campaign culminates in an eagerly anticipated grand prize handover, where the winner of a brand-new 2023 KIA SELTOS will be announced.

Mr. Jamal Al Sayed, Senior Manager Public Relations and Corporate Social Responsibility at stc Bharain said, “Transfer & Win Big” campaign is a testament to our commitment to delivering exceptional service and rewarding our valued customers. At stc pay, we continuously strive to innovate and provide value-added services to our loyal customers, enhancing their financial experiences and meeting their evolving needs. We congratulate car winner and all other winners in this campaign, and we encourage our stc pay customers to anticipate our upcoming promotions”.

For more information about stc pay's International Money Transfer service, please visit https://www.stcpay.com.bh/, or follow stc pay on social media @stcpay_bhr

