Manama, Bahrain – In a move that reinforces its commitment to transparency, accountability, and safeguard rights of all work parties, stc pay, Bahrain's most innovative and accessible mobile wallet for digital financial transactions, licensed by the Central Bank of Bahrain has announced the development of wage payment process to compliance with the enhanced Wage Protection System (WPS).

Eng. Khalid Al Osaimi, Chairman of stc pay and Chief Executive Officer of stc Bahrain, commented: “The integration with the enhanced Wage Protection System marks a pivotal milestone in fostering transparency and protecting employees’ rights in the Kingdom of Bahrain. It’s represented our commitment to innovation and reinforces our role in providing innovative financial solutions supporting the Kingdom of Bahrain's digital transformation for a more trusted and transparent business environment”.

Through the integration of its digital financial platform and the use of innovative technologies, stc pay provides companies and their employees with more efficient access to wage data. This strengthens transparency and compliance, continuing to enhance financial inclusion in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

By joining the enhanced WPS, stc pay continues to align its operations with Bahrain’s vision for a modern, technology-driven economy, while contributing to a more equitable and safe work environment for all. As Bahrain’s only all-inclusive mobile wallet, stc pay is proactively addressing the need for on-the-go payment solutions. Collaborating with government entities and technology partners, stc pay has successfully converged mobile and digital technology, empowering residents with stc pay's secure and comprehensive financial ecosystem.