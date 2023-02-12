Kuwait: Kuwait Telecommunications Company – stc, a world-class digital leader providing innovative services and platforms to customers, enabling the digital transformation in Kuwait, announced its participation in the second edition of the ‘LEAP’ conference hosted in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia from the 6th to the 9th of February 2023 in Riyadh. The conference’s theme this year focused on the global Artificial Intelligence community and was organized under the slogan “Into New Worlds”.

Following the conference’s success in its first edition, stc participated in the second edition in line with the Company’s emphasis towards strengthening its role as a digital pioneer and key player within the local and regional ICT markets. Eng. Maziad Alharbi, Chief Executive Officer of stc attended the conference on behalf of the Company. His attendance reflects the level of commitment the Company has placed towards exploring key and influential platforms that can broaden stc’s ICT business, especially following the acquisition of e-Portal Holdings Company. stc’s strategy and objective have always been to provide a rich portfolio of cloud, digital, and telecom solutions along with pioneering IT solutions to enrich the customer experience for individuals and enhance the business models of corporate customers.

As a leader in providing ICT services, stc focused on becoming a major player in the region's burgeoning digital economy by providing innovative products, integrated solutions, and groundbreaking technologies to enterprise customers. With its well-established network infrastructure, commitment to customer service excellence and experienced team of professionals, it strives to be at the forefront of all technological developments within the industry. Whether offering strategic advice on IT procurement or delivering state-of-the-art communication services across boundaries, stc offers a competitive edge in today’s rapidly developing and dynamic digital market.

It is worth mentioning that the LEAP conference witnessed the presence of over 100,000+ tech innovators and leading experts from around the world, who listened to the views of over 700+ expert speakers across 11 tech stages delivering expert insight and cutting-edge content on key tech topics. Under the theme into ‘Into New Worlds’, each conference day focused on a different pillar of innovation: Spark, Collaboration, Momentum, and Future.

With a line-up full of highly influential speakers and panelists sharing their opinion on trending topics such as AI and leadership, the event provided invaluable insights into advancements that are currently taking place within this field. Not only did it provide insight to how technology can be used for making positive changes but also inspired participants with ideas that they could recreate back in their home countries or companies. Key topics discussed during the 4-day conference included the creative economy, education technology, retail, the fourth industrial revolution or 4IR, sustainable energy, smart cities, fintech and health technology.

About stc

Kuwait Telecommunications Company (stc) is a Kuwaiti shareholding company incorporated pursuant to Amiri Decree No. 187 on 22 July 2008, to operate and manage the third GSM mobile network in Kuwait as per Law No. 2 of 2007. Accordingly, stc launched its operations in December 2008 and was listed on Boursa Kuwait in December 2014. It is a world-class digital leader providing innovative services and platforms to customers and enabling the digital transformation in Kuwait, and is a subsidiary of stc Group. stc has rapidly reached a leadership stance in the market through its customer and employee centric strategy.

stc offers an innovative range of world-class products, services and solutions with high quality, that cater to the customers’ needs and demands, both for individuals and enterprises (solutions by stc). In 2019, stc acquired 100% of the share capital of the Internet Service Provider, Qualitynet General Trading and Contracting Company (solutions by stc) in Kuwait. Further enhancing its digital capabilities, in 2022 stc acquired the entire share capital of e-portal Holding Company and its subsidiaries, one of the most prominent ICT providers in Kuwait.

In 2021, stc obtained the approval from the Communication and Information Technology Regulatory Authority’s (CITRA) to launch the first-of-its-kind mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) license to launch Virgin Mobile Kuwait in partnership with Virgin Mobile Middle East & Africa.

stc offers high internet speeds due to the implementation of the most advanced 5G network and deployment of the largest network nationwide. In 2021, stc was the first operator in Kuwait to launch the latest 5G Standalone technology dubbed ‘FULL 5G’ that brings the 5G experience to a new level with better speeds, lower latency, and improved coverage.

stc's CSR program focuses on outreaching to the local community with a primary focus on health, environment, entrepreneurship, sports, and education through contributing and supporting various community-driven initiatives.