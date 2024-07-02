The Group's integrated gaming services ensure seamless data exchange and high-speed connectivity, supported by its expansive 5G network

Through cutting-edge data center and hosting solutions, as well as integrated gaming services, stc Group is setting new standards in the gaming and esports sector.

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: stc Group, an enabler of digital transformation, is supporting Saudi Arabia's journey to become a premier global hub for gaming and esports, aligning with the kingdom's Vision 2030 objectives. stc Group has leveraged its extensive technological expertise and innovative solutions to enable the growth of the gaming sector, paving the way for an unparalleled gaming and esports experience in the region.

Integral to the kingdom’s Vision 2030, which aims to create a vital society, a thriving economy, and an ambitious nation, is digital transformation, positioning Saudi Arabia as the world's most connected and digitalized nation by 2030. Saudi Arabia, with its youthful and tech-savvy population, is the digital hub of the Middle East and North Africa. stc Group is a key player in this transformation, enabling the kingdom’s efforts to become a global gaming and esports hub.

As a testament to its commitment to and expertise in the industry, stc Group has been named as Elite Partner for the inaugural Esports World Cup (EWC), a global celebration of competitive excellence and esports fandom, which commences in Riyadh tomorrow. The competition features a unique cross-game structure that will pit the world’s top esports teams and athletes against one another for the largest-ever prize pool. stc Group will enable the connectivity across the entire event.

Expanding Digital Infrastructure

stc Group’s future-forward digital approach and unmatched scale and scope offers the industry more than just telco services. The company's integrated gaming services ensure seamless data exchange and high-speed connectivity, supported by its expansive 5G network. With significant investments in digital infrastructure, stc Group has equipped over 90% of major cities in Saudi Arabia with 5G technology.

Furthermore, stc Group’s data centers and hosting solutions offer a one-stop shop for dedicated server hosting, storage/SAN, load balancing, backup, and managed security. Hosting is bundled with equipment and physical co-location in data centers that provide full power and A/C redundancy, enhancing service reliability. The Group’s data centers operate under world-class standards and procedures, adopting best practices to ensure optimal performance.

Stc Group further highlights its proposition to the industry through its gaming arm, stc play. The platform offers gamers the opportunity to discover rich content, shop for gaming gear and digital items, and create or join exciting tournaments. Additionally, stc play facilitates seamless connection with fellow gamers through integrated chat features, fostering a vibrant and interactive gaming community.

These technologies are a testament to stc Group’s dedication to network excellence and its strategic implementation of traffic management, big data, and automation. Through the widening scale of investments, stc Group continues to optimize functional networks, ensuring seamless and high-performance connectivity for gamers across the region.

About stc Group:

Stc Group is a digital enabler, offering advanced solutions and driving a role in the digitalization process. The group provides a comprehensive suite of services encompassing digital infrastructure, cloud computing, cybersecurity, Internet of Things (IoT), digital payments, digital media, and digital entertainment. The group comprises 13 subsidiaries across The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Middle East, North Africa, and Europe.

To know more about stc group: Click here