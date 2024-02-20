Riyadh: stc Group, engine of digital transformation, and Formula 1®, have today announced a multi-year extension of their strategic partnership, which is set to take the FORMULA 1® STC SAUDI ARABIAN GRAND PRIX into a new era of innovation.

The agreement will see the Group continue as the title sponsor for the FORMULA 1® STC SAUDI ARABIAN GRAND PRIX, and transform the race experience with high-speed connectivity through its fifth-generation networks.

stc Group is ushering in the technology of the future at the FORMULA 1® STC SAUDI ARABIAN GRAND PRIX,, with fixed mobile 5G communication towers and 5G internet speeds of up to 1.5 gigabytes per second. These cutting-edge digital offerings will connect racers, teams and fans under the theme “limitless drive”.

Olayan Alwetaid, stc Group CEO, commented, “The extension of our strategic partnership with Formula 1 will take the FORMULA 1® STC SAUDI ARABIAN GRAND PRIX into the future. We look forward to continuing to provide seamless, world-class connectivity at the race this year under the theme “limitless drive”, and we are proud of our support for Formula 1 over the last three years. With our suite of innovative products and solutions, stc Group is driving digital transformation across different sectors. The extension of this partnership reinforces our commitment to delivering world-class connectivity at major events and ultimately connecting the world through technology.”

Stefano Domenicali, CEO Formula 1, said, “Formula 1 fans at the race weekend in Jeddah can expect high speeds on the track and fantastic fan experience off it. As we continue to grow our sport around the world, the support of high quality technology partners is invaluable, so we are delighted to extend our relationship with stc.”

About stc Group

stc Group is a digital transformation engine, offering advanced solutions and driving a role in the digitalization process. The group provides a comprehensive suite of services encompassing digital infrastructure, cloud computing, cybersecurity, Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), digital payments, digital media, and digital entertainment. The group comprises 13 subsidiaries across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Middle and North Africa region and Europe.

About Formula 1®

Formula 1® racing began in 1950 and is the world’s most prestigious motor racing competition, as well as the world’s most popular annual sporting series. Formula One World Championship Limited is part of Formula 1® and holds the exclusive commercial rights to the FIA Formula One World Championship™. Formula 1® is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation (NASDAQ: LSXMA, LSXMB, LSXMK, BATRA, BATRK, FWONA, FWONK) attributed to the Formula One Group tracking stock. The F1 logo, F1 FORMULA 1 logo, FORMULA 1, F1, FIA FORMULA ONE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP, GRAND PRIX, PADDOCK CLUB and related marks are trademarks of Formula One Licensing BV, a Formula 1 company. All rights reserved.