Ericsson and stc Group signed an MoU for providing stc Group employees with training across several telecommunications domains, further enhancing their strong capabilities in this area.

Stc Group, an enabler of digital transformation and Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) , have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to provide a comprehensive six-month on-the-job training program for stc Group’s employees across various telecommunications areas of expertise.

The ’Job Attachment Program’ MoU is an extension of the continuous strategic partnership between Ericsson and stc Group. It will serve as a testimony to the strong relationship between the two companies and their continued collaboration in various fields.

Stc Group is committed to continuously offering skills and talent development for its employees, fostering a high-performing workforce that can translate their ambitious growth strategy into reality. The MoU with Ericsson to expand stc Group’s employees’ expertise, ensures the ability to innovate and drive digital transformation remains above industry standards.

Ericsson has a long history with stc Group that spans many years of collaboration across multiple areas. The partners have marked several milestones together, including recently implementing the world’s first Automated Radio Resource Partitioning on a 5G standalone network slice. This training program marks yet another milestone in the strong partnership as the two continue to advance digital infrastructure capabilities in Saudi Arabia.