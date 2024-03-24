Makkah: stc Group’s network recorded the highest volume of voice calls in the history of the Grand Mosque in Makkah, yesterday, with a 35% increase compared to last year. More than 55% of these calls were processed for the first time through modern digital voice technologies, reflecting the Group's focus on improving its services' efficiency year after year. This year marks the first time the Group has dispensed with 3G technologies as part of its strategy to leverage network resources in enhancing both voice and digital customer experiences overall. Moreover, millions of visitors to the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque were also enabled to connect digitally with the world through quality services, achieving a new record that surpassed last week's recorded figure by 37% and increased data volume by the same percentage compared to last year. Thanks to its expansions in Makkah and Madinah, stc Group managed to accommodate millions of pilgrims from around the world within a geographic scope.

There is a critical need for effective digital connectivity that enables seamless communication between visitors and their loved ones in over 170 countries. This significant challenge is particularly evident during the Ramadan season, highlighting the importance of providing reliable communication services without interruptions or weaknesses. stc is working on developing its systems and conducting intensive proactive training to deal with potential crises and innovate rapid response solutions. This is to ensure uninterrupted communication, allowing worshippers, pilgrims, and visitors to perform their rituals with peace of mind and spirituality, and to stay connected with their relatives and loved ones continuously and with the highest quality.

At the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan, stc Group achieved remarkable milestones that reflect its leadership role, by providing advanced digital services and solutions for visitors of Makkah and Madinah. During this period, stc distinguished itself by carrying out over 997 exceptional development operations, including the expansion and enhancement of 4G and 5G networks to accommodate the significant increase in the number of visitors. Additionally, emergency systems and equipment were secured to maintain the continuity and reliability of services. The efforts also included preventive inspection of all network elements and operating systems, supported by teams and technical squads equipped for fieldwork to monitor network performance and digital infrastructure within the scope of the Grand Mosque around the clock. This included monitoring network performance indicators to efficiently address technical challenges.

During the first Friday of Ramadan, stc’s network recorded the highest data usage hour during Friday prayers in the history of the Grand Mosque in Makkah, with a record increase of 92% compared to the previous year. Similarly, a new record was set during Tarawih prayers with a 48% increase surpassing the previous year's surge. The 5G network also witnessed a significant increase of 157% during the same period compared to last year, capturing more than 41% of the total data volume used during peak times after Tarawih prayers. Despite the record increase in usage, the network managed to maintain high levels of standard internet speeds and user experience quality, highlighting the success and readiness of stc’s digital services and solutions. This also underscores the infrastructure readiness of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque to perfectly accommodate millions of pilgrims, visitors, and worshippers during the holy month of Ramadan.

About stc Group

stc Group is an engine of digital transformation, offering advanced solutions and driving a role in the digitisation process. The group provides a comprehensive suite of services encompassing digital infrastructure, cloud computing, cybersecurity, Internet of Things (IoT), digital payments, digital media, and digital entertainment. The group comprises 13 subsidiaries across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Middle East, North Africa, and Europe.

