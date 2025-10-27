Advanced capabilities will enhance network performance and customer experience during high-traffic events, which stc group networks power across Saudi Arabia.

London, United Kingdom – stc group, a leading digital enabler, today announced an expanded partnership with iBASIS, a leading communications solutions provider, to offer a multi-service IP exchange (IPX) solution and the signing of a Flash Call Proof of Concept (PoC) agreement. This expanded collaboration will strengthen stc group’s global digital infrastructure by boosting network capacity and integrating advanced analytics.

The multi-service IPX expansion will build a secure, dedicated global network across stc group digital infrastructure that will facilitate the exchange of all IP-based traffic across data roaming, voice, and signaling on operators worldwide. By leveraging iBASIS’s sophisticated IPX infrastructure and analytics platform, stc group will gain real-time, granular visibility into global data traffic.

This advanced capability enables proactive network management, faster incident resolution, and continuous quality monitoring. Global data traffic will ensure optimal network performance and superior customer experience, especially during high-traffic events, such as Hajj and Saudi tourism events like Riyadh Season, which are all powered by stc group’s networks.

Mohammed Alabbadi, Group Chief Carrier & Wholesale Officer, said: “This strategic investment firmly positions stc group as a global leader in delivering intelligent and resilient infrastructure to serve our region and beyond. We are excited to build on two decades of our trusted partnership with iBASIS to expand our capabilities and better serve our stc community.”

Patrick George, CEO of iBASIS, added: “We are honored to strengthen our partnership with stc group. Our advanced IPX capabilities and analytics-driven approach will enable stc group to meet rising data demands and deliver exceptional connectivity experiences worldwide.”

About stc group:

stc group is an enabler of digital transformation, offering advanced solutions and driving a role in the digitization process. The group provides a comprehensive suite of services encompassing digital infrastructure, cloud computing, cybersecurity, Internet of Things (IoT), digital payments, digital media, and digital entertainment. The group comprises 13 subsidiaries across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Middle East, North Africa, and Europe.

About iBASIS

iBASIS is the leading communications solutions provider enabling operators and digital players worldwide to perform and transform. iBASIS is the first independent communications specialist and Tier One IPX vendor with 800+ LTE destinations. iBASIS today serves 1,000+ customers across 28 locations worldwide. iBASIS optimizes global connectivity, quality, and security so customers achieve high returns on voice, business messaging, mobile data, 5G roaming, and IoT.