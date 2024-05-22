Riyadh: –stc Group, the engine of digital transformation, is thrilled to announce the launch the 11th intake of the "inspireU: General Program" a program designed to propel early stage startups forward. With a focus on strategic domains by having a specialized tracks on gaming with stc play, cybersecurity with sirar by stc, fintech with stc Bank, and IoT with iot squared.

Aligned with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, inspireU aims to diversify the economy and foster digital innovation. Through this program, stc creates a supportive environment for startups and enabling entrepreneurs. The program aims to accelerate worldwide startup’s growth and creating value for stc by facilitating the link between stc ecosystem startups, offering international and local promotional exposure, soft-landing support, services from inspireU partners, office space 24/7, Silicon Valley expertise, world-class mentoring, and fundraising support.

Since its inception in 2015, the inspireU program has been a beacon of success, accelerating and promoting over 110 digital startups across diverse fields. These startups have generated an investments exceeding 1 billion SAR and have developed a market value of more than 12 billion SAR. This success has translated into over 600,000 direct and indirect job opportunities, benefiting a user of more than 40 million individuals.

The program aims also to impact the region significantly, fostering innovation and accelerating growth. In addition, its contribution to the local and global entrepreneurial landscape is anticipated to influence the GDP and drive technological advancements positively.

To know more about "inspireU": Click here

