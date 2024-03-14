As a result of this demo, stc Group and Ericsson can simplify operations to launch new services at scale, quickly and cost-effectively.

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: stc Group and Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) achieved the highest data uplink speed globally after collaborating on a demo. Both companies can now deliver the highest quality 5G network to customers worldwide.

The demo was conducted in a live network environment between Ericsson’s dual-mode 5G core system, which enables quick and effective 5G access, with an end-to-end 5G standalone network, which ensures devices can properly communicate with the network. The 5G New Radio Dual Connectivity, which allows a mobile device to connect to multiple access networks, enhancing efficiency, reliability, and coverage, reached more than 4 gigabits per second (Gbps), increasing the speed of data transmission between the network and devices. This successful combination of technology means stc Group, Ericsson, and global communication service providers can simplify operations and launch new services at scale quickly and cost-efficiently.

Commenting on the successful demo, Haitham AlFaraj, GCTO at stc Group, said: “stc Group’s robust ICT infrastructure work is driving digital transformation, empowering economies and societies worldwide with the most effective technologies available in the market today.”

Speaking on the impact of enhanced 5G network quality, Håkan Cervell, Vice President and Head of Customer Unit stc, Saudi Arabia and Egypt at Ericsson Middle East & Africa said: “At Ericsson, we leverage innovative technology solutions to build a connected future, which is shown in our collaboration with stc Group in Saudi Arabia and across the region. This successful demo marks yet another milestone in our efforts to address the growing demand for higher uplink speeds and elevate user experience.”

