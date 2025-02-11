This joint engagement will accelerate the Saudi Arabia’s deployment of cloud-based services and AI infrastructure, and support mega projects

Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: stc Group, a leading digital enabler, and Amazon Web Services (AWS), the world's most comprehensive cloud provider, today announced a strategic collaboration to advance digital transformation in Saudi Arabia. As part of this partnership, stc Group has been recognized as a System Integrator Premier partner, the highest AWS Partner Tier.

The groundbreaking initiative will combine AWS’s cloud infrastructure and generative AI/ML services, such as Amazon Bedrock, with stc Group’s capabilities. This will scale cloud-based workloads and AI-powered innovation in sectors such as healthcare, finance, sports, education, energy, industrial, logistics and government sectors across the Middle East. stc Group will leverage AWS’s global expertise to deliver innovative solutions tailored to customers in Saudi Arabia and neighboring Gulf countries, including Bahrain and Kuwait.

Together, the companies will empower businesses of all sizes with secure, scalable, and compliant cloud and AI solutions, unlocking new growth opportunities that align with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 goals.

stc Group and AWS will develop comprehensive guidance and services for stc Group customers to enable seamless migration to AWS cloud and adoption of generative AI/ML services. In doing so, these solutions will advance cloud capabilities for more industries, propelling markets into the growing AI-driven economy without technical complexities.

The strategic collaboration between stc Group and AWS focuses on integrating local content development, advancing sustainability initiatives, and fostering knowledge sharing. Together, both companies aim to empower local talent, enhance cloud adoption, and shape a more sustainable, knowledge-driven future.

Riyadh Muawad, Chief Business Officer in stc Group, added: “AWS shares our vision of advancing the Kingdom’s digital transformation. Through this strategic collaboration, the Group strategy and its subsidiaries to target critical sectors in the Kingdom, we will create cutting-edge solutions, develop local talent, and pave the way for a digitally advanced future in Saudi Arabia.”

Tanuja Randery, Vice President, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, AWS, said: “This strategic collaboration marks a significant step forward in contributing towards achieving Saudi Vision 2030. It underlines technology’s transformative role in advancing key sectors including healthcare, finance, sports, education, energy, and industrial and logistics. Through this long-term partnership, AWS and stc Group will empower different organizations with the latest solutions, ensuring Saudi talent is equipped to thrive in a fast-evolving digital economy.”

The AWS and stc Group collaboration arrives as cloud adoption and massive AI advancements continue to transform Saudi’s digital economy. According to PwC, AI will contribute $130 billion USD to Saudi’s economy by 2030, while analysts IDC predict that the value of public cloud services will reach just under US$4 billion in 2027, growing by 23 percent annually over the next two years.

About stc Group:

stc Group is a digital enabler, offering advanced solutions and driving a role in the digitalization process. The group provides a comprehensive suite of services encompassing digital infrastructure, cloud computing, cybersecurity, Internet of Things (IoT), digital payments, digital media, and digital entertainment. The group comprises 13 subsidiaries across The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Middle East, North Africa, and Europe.

About Amazon Web Services

Since 2006, Amazon Web Services has been the world’s most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud. AWS has been continually expanding its services to support virtually any workload, and it now has more than 240 fully featured services for compute, storage, databases, networking, analytics, machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, security, hybrid, media, and application development, deployment, and management from 105 Availability Zones within 33 geographic regions, with announced plans for 18 more Availability Zones and six more AWS Regions in Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Thailand, and the AWS European Sovereign Cloud. Millions of customers including the fastest-growing startups, largest enterprises, and leading government agencies trust AWS to power their infrastructure, become more agile, and lower costs. To learn more about AWS, visit aws.amazon.com.

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Amazon strives to be Earth’s Most Customer-Centric Company, Earth’s Best Employer, and Earth’s Safest Place to Work. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Career Choice, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, Alexa, Just Walk Out technology, Amazon Studios, and The Climate Pledge are some of the things pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.