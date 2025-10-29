stc group and AST SpaceMobile sign a strategic agreement during the ninth edition of the Future Investment Initiative (FII9) to enable direct-to-device satellite mobile connectivity across Saudi Arabia and key regional markets

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: stc group, a leading digital enabler, has signed a strategic agreement with AST SpaceMobile, a U.S.-based satellite communications company, on Day 2 of the Future Investment Initiative (FII9) to develop space-based telecommunications services. The global investment event, hosted at Riyadh’s King Abdulaziz International Conference Center, brings together international leaders, investors, and innovators focused on unlocking new opportunities for growth.

The agreement will bring space-based wireless connectivity across Saudi Arabia and select markets in the Middle East and Africa, expanding mobile coverage to remote and underserved areas. Using AST’s low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite network, the service will enable direct-to-device (D2D) mobile connectivity, allowing users to stay connected, even in areas with limited or no terrestrial network using standard mobile devices. This innovative solution will integrate seamlessly with stc group’s existing mobile infrastructure, ensuring uninterrupted connectivity.

With this step, stc group becomes one of the region’s first telecom operators to deliver D2D satellite connectivity. In Saudi Arabia, stc will serve as the main operator, providing services in compliance with regulations directly to stc subscribers and offering wholesale services to Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) and Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs), The service is expected to be launched during the fourth quarter of 2026 after completing the regulatory and technical procedures.

This strategic move supports stc’s goal to expand digital access, invest in next-generation infrastructure, and shape the future of mobile connectivity across the Kingdom and beyond.

Olayan Alwetaid, CEO of stc group, said: “By expanding coverage by using the latest innovations in telecommunications technology, stc and AST SpaceMobile are bridging connectivity gaps and ensuring no one is left out of the digital future. It’s a step forward in our ambition to lead in digital infrastructure and deliver world-class connectivity access to everyone, no matter where they are.”

Mr. Abel Avellan, Founder, Chairman, and CEO, AST SpaceMobile, added: “We are pleased to partner with stc as the first regional operator to collaborate with us on this groundbreaking initiative. Their regional leadership and commitment to innovation, combined with our pioneering space-based network, will create a paradigm shift in how people connect. This partnership is another major leap forward to deliver on the promise of truly universal mobile broadband coverage, bridging the digital divide and empowering millions with reliable and easy-to-use connectivity.”

Senior executives from both organizations attended the signing ceremony at FII9, highlighting the strategic importance of this collaboration within the region’s digital transformation journey.

About stc group:

stc group is a digital enabler, offering advanced solutions and driving a role in the digitalization process. The group provides a comprehensive suite of services encompassing digital infrastructure, cloud computing, cybersecurity, Internet of Things (IoT), digital payments, digital media, and digital entertainment. The group comprises 13 subsidiaries across The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Middle East, North Africa, and Europe.

About AST SpaceMobile:

AST SpaceMobile is building the first and only global cellular broadband network in space to operate directly with standard, unmodified mobile devices based on our extensive IP and patent portfolio, and designed for both commercial and government applications. Our engineers and space scientists are on a mission to eliminate the connectivity gaps faced by today’s five billion mobile subscribers and finally bring broadband to the billions who remain unconnected.

